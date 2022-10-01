Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
stoughtonnews.com
Girls tennis: Stoughton finishes second at subsectional, advances three flights
The Stoughton girls tennis team finished as the runner-ups at a WIAA Division 1 subsectional on Monday, Oct. 3, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings collected a team score of 14, two points better than third-place Janesville Craig and Oregon. Elkhorn won the subsectional with 24 points. Stoughton advanced three...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls golf: Stoughton’s Sam Austin places 34th at sectional meet
Stoughton senior Sam Austin placed 19th to advance to sectionals during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend of Bergamont in Oregon. Austin went on to place 34th at a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Monday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
dailydodge.com
BD’s Gabby Fakes Commits To Badgers
Beaver Dam High School junior Gabby Fakes verbally committed to play NCAA Division One college softball at the University of Wisconsin this past weekend. “I didn’t really know the specific time I was going to commit. I was just going to do it when it felt right.” Fakes told 1430 ESPN. ” I wasn’t even planning on committing this early but I just really liked Wisconsin and I knew it felt like home and it was the college for me.”
Paul Chryst Reportedly Makes Surprising Decision After Wisconsin Fires Him
Wisconsin football is officially moving on from head coach Paul Chryst. The Badgers have fired Chryst following the team's 0-2 start to conference play and 2-3 start overall. Wisconsin is on the hook to pay Chryst a $19.5 million buyout fee. However, the two parties have agreed to a ...
Daily Cardinal
BREAKING: Paul Chryst fired over microwaving tuna sandwich in break room again
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Reports are out that Paul Chryst has been fired from his position as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers football team. While rumors are rampant regarding the reason for his release, The Beet is here with the facts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Paul Chryst out, Badgers football head coach, ESPN reports
MADISON, Wis. - ESPN reporter Adam Rittenburg reported Sunday night, Oct. 2 Badgers head coach Paul Chryst is out. The Badgers were trounced by Illinois Saturday following a loss to Ohio State. The team has won two and lost three -- 52-21 to Ohio State and 38-0 to Illinois. The...
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
stoughtonnews.com
William Wesley Buchanan Jr.
William Wesley Buchanan, age 80, of Stoughton, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William Sr. and Cora (Mooi) Buchanan. Bill married Cornelia Prince on Jan. 18, 1963, in Chicago, Illinois. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage.
Bret Bielema Has Brutally Honest Admission On Wisconsin
Bret Bielema had an indirect part in his former employer changing head coaches. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after Saturday's 34-10 loss to Bielema's Illinois squad. Chryst finished his Badgers tenure with 67 career wins, one fewer than Bielema earned when coaching Wisconsin for seven seasons. That link hasn't gone unnoticed,...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
stoughtonnews.com
David Earl Gunsolus
David Earl Gunsolus, age 77, passed away Sept. 12, 2022 at his home in Winton, California. David was born March 11, 1945 in Stoughton, Wisconsin, to Claude and Constance Gunsolus. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, step-mother (Ruth Gunsolus) and his brother Gene Gunsolus. David served his...
nbc15.com
Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard. In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
x1071.com
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
nbc15.com
Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
