Stoughton, WI

stoughtonnews.com

Girls golf: Stoughton’s Sam Austin places 34th at sectional meet

Stoughton senior Sam Austin placed 19th to advance to sectionals during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend of Bergamont in Oregon. Austin went on to place 34th at a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Monday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
Athlon Sports

Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently.  Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation.  Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
dailydodge.com

BD’s Gabby Fakes Commits To Badgers

Beaver Dam High School junior Gabby Fakes verbally committed to play NCAA Division One college softball at the University of Wisconsin this past weekend. “I didn’t really know the specific time I was going to commit. I was just going to do it when it felt right.” Fakes told 1430 ESPN. ” I wasn’t even planning on committing this early but I just really liked Wisconsin and I knew it felt like home and it was the college for me.”
Daily Cardinal

BREAKING: Paul Chryst fired over microwaving tuna sandwich in break room again

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Reports are out that Paul Chryst has been fired from his position as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers football team. While rumors are rampant regarding the reason for his release, The Beet is here with the facts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Paul Chryst out, Badgers football head coach, ESPN reports

MADISON, Wis. - ESPN reporter Adam Rittenburg reported Sunday night, Oct. 2 Badgers head coach Paul Chryst is out. The Badgers were trounced by Illinois Saturday following a loss to Ohio State. The team has won two and lost three -- 52-21 to Ohio State and 38-0 to Illinois. The...
spectrumnews1.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
stoughtonnews.com

William Wesley Buchanan Jr.

William Wesley Buchanan, age 80, of Stoughton, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William Sr. and Cora (Mooi) Buchanan. Bill married Cornelia Prince on Jan. 18, 1963, in Chicago, Illinois. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage.
The Spun

Bret Bielema Has Brutally Honest Admission On Wisconsin

Bret Bielema had an indirect part in his former employer changing head coaches. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after Saturday's 34-10 loss to Bielema's Illinois squad. Chryst finished his Badgers tenure with 67 career wins, one fewer than Bielema earned when coaching Wisconsin for seven seasons. That link hasn't gone unnoticed,...
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
stoughtonnews.com

David Earl Gunsolus

David Earl Gunsolus, age 77, passed away Sept. 12, 2022 at his home in Winton, California. David was born March 11, 1945 in Stoughton, Wisconsin, to Claude and Constance Gunsolus. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, step-mother (Ruth Gunsolus) and his brother Gene Gunsolus. David served his...
nbc15.com

Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard. In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.
UPMATTERS

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
x1071.com

Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
nbc15.com

Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
