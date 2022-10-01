Read full article on original website
Maddison DeOrnellas wins girls’ race for PBL JH cross country at home meet
PAXTON – Maddison DeOrnellas of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team finished first with a time of 13:42 in a home meet held Tuesday. Audrey McCoy finished seventh with a time of 14:27 and Kyla Franckey finished 10th with a time of 14:46. Iris Latimer finished 18th with a time of 15:25, Brooklyn Stafford finished 21st with a time of 15:47, Tessa Boehme finished 30th with a time of 16:28, Addison Quinn finished 31st with a time of 16:29, Avery Curry finished 47th with a time of 17:28, Emmy Bagwell finished 53rd with a time of 18:51, Ainsley Niewold finished 57th with a time of 19:49 and Skye Mills finished 61st with a time of 28:46.
PBL football looks to get back on track at Monticello
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is entering its second week of being one win away from clinching an eighth straight playoff appearance. The Panthers are eligible for the playoff spot due to winning their first five games, but a sixth win would clinch it for a PBL team that has 24 tiebreaker points, the lowest number among six 5-1 teams in Class 3A.
Cissna Park volleyball wins in two sets over Oakwood
FITHIAN – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team won 25-19, 25-10 over Oakwood on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli led Cissna Park (22-3, 7-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) in kill with eight while Sophie Duis and Addison Lucht each had five kills. Lucht and Tricia Karas had four and three aces, respectively.
GCMS football seeks to end losing skid at home against Tri-Valley
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team is in the midst of its toughest four-game stretch of the season. The Falcons entered that stretch with a 3-1 record, but have since lost two in a row to state-ranked opponents. They will host the Associated Press’ No. 7-ranked Class 2A team in Tri-Valley next Friday before hosting a 4-2 Forreston team on Saturday, Oct. 15.
GCMS volleyball loses 25-21, 25-23 to Lexington
LEXINGTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-23 to Lexington on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had six kills, one ace and six digs for GCMS (4-15, 1-8 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had four kills, three blocks and one dig. Sophia Ray had three assists, four kills, 10 digs, one block and one ace and Rylee Stephens had nine assists, six digs and one ace.
PBL Junior High School girls basketball teams beat Tri-Point
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team won 30-14 over Tri-Point on Monday. Hallee Johnson led the Panthers with 13 points while Kylie Rust added six points and Grace Mullins had four points. Cora Busby, Audrey McCoy and Mikayla Ware each had two points and Emmy Bagwell had one point.
Area high school golfers end season in sectional round
DANVILLE – Ryan Carley and Carter Eichelberger of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished their seasons at the IHSA Class 1A Bismarck Sectional on Monday. Carley tied for 58th overall with a score of 91 while Carter Eichelberger shot a 106 to finish tied for 99th place. BOYS.
GCMS football loses 40-12 to Ridgeview/Lexington
COLFAX – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team lost 40-12 to Ridgeview/Lexington on Friday. Brayden Elliott completed 15-of-21 pass attempts for 168 yards and one touchdown. Austin Kasper caught four passes for 71 yards while Ty Harden had four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons (3-3,...
Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
Obituary: Charles Raymond Hinthorne
PEORIA — Charles Raymond Hinthorne, 77, a native of Gibson City, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, after a long illness. Mr. Hinthorne was born July 29, 1945 , in Peoria and grew up Gibson City. Aspiring to become a teacher, he graduated from Illinois State University in 1967. He earned his master’s degree in secondary reading from Illinois State University in 1974 and a law degree from the University of Miami School of Law in 1981.
WSPY NEWS
Major crash closes Route 71 Monday afternoon
Route 71 is again open after what the Kendall County Sheriff's Office says was a major crash Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Route 71 and E. Highpoint Road just west of Yorkville. The crash resulted in a closure of Route 71 between E. Highpoint and Pavilion roads. The road was cleared and reopened later on.
starvedrock.media
Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley
If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act up for vote in Joliet
This week, the Joliet City Council will vote on a resolution, encouraging legislators to make adjustments to the SAFE-T Act.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
