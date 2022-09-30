Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE/WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into a death investigation. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies responded to a possible missing person complaint on Sept. 30. The caller told authorities that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter care for several children, however, one girl hadn’t been with them for some time.
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The crash happened on Versailles Road at Delmont Drive around 7:45 p.m. 25-year-old Dylan Wade George was pronounced dead. The coroner says George was not wearing a helmet...
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
AOL Corp
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced for perjury in KSP gun theft case
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble learned his fate in state court Monday morning. Goble pleaded guilty to perjury in September. A judge has now sentenced him to one year that was probated for five years. The sentencing is the final stop in the long...
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
WTVQ
Boonesboro Boogie Car Show rides back to town
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Boonesboro Boogie Car Show is riding back into town this weekend. The car show will be held at Fort Boonesborough State Park on Oct. 7-9. More than 1,000 cars are expected and food and swap vendors will be onsite as well. The cost to...
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
WKYT 27
Name released in fatal crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 80-year-old Robert Walker of Lexington. The death is being investigated as an accident. ORIGINAL: Lexington police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night. The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Greenwich Pike and...
WTVQ
Sawyer’s officially opens in new location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that’s been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer’s Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
WTVQ
Man identified in deadly car wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man who died Friday afternoon in a car wreck in Lexington has been identified. The Fayette County Coroner says 80-year-old Robert Walker was driving and died in a single car crash. According to the coroner’s report, the wreck happened around 5 P.M. on Greenwich...
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
kentuckytoday.com
Deep WKU squad facing challenging 2022-23 schedule
BOWLING GREEN (KT) – With likely his deepest and most talented team in his seven years as Western Kentucky University, coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers will face the likes of Louisville, South Carolina, and in-state rival Eastern Kentucky on the road this season. The Hilltoppers’ schedule, which features...
WTVQ
Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
wvih.com
Former Lawmaker Sentenced For Fraud
Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. A district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to pay $2.7 million in restitution for the fraud...
wymt.com
The Great Escape of Corbin owners look back on four years of business
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a random idea with friends has now turned into a staple of entertainment for Southeast Kentuckians. “I was with a friend of mine, we were sitting in the garage, and we had done a couple of escape rooms before, so we decided to open one up,” said Justin Howard, co-owner of The Great Escape.
aseaofblue.com
2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set
The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State, a Division II program, will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
