NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prominent prison reform advocate has agreed to a settlement with Tennessee prison officials over their use of solitary confinement for pretrial detainees. Alex Friedmann sued the Tennessee Department of Correction last year, complaining that he was being housed in one of the most restrictive cells in the most restrictive unit of the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, despite the fact that he had not yet been convicted of a crime. Friedmann claimed he was being punished for his advocacy. In a settlement agreement filed on Friday, the Correction Department agreed to house pretrial detainees based on an individualized assessment and give them an opportunity to appeal that decision.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO