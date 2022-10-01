ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Outsider.com

Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday Guides. VU Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Parking | Tailgates | Watch Parties. Don’t let the moniker “Music City,” fool you, college football fans. If you’re heading to Nashville for a Vanderbilt football game, you’re going to be in store for quite a treat — so be sure to bring your appetite.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
SPRING HILL, TN
Tennessee Tribune

9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager announces cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. On social media he said that he has a great team of doctors who have put him on a good course of treatment. He and his wife Malinda are in good spirits and optimistic.
TENNESSEE STATE
103GBF

Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Fort Campbell Soldier killed in motorcycle crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was pronounced dead following a motorcycle accident in Oak Grove, Ky., on Sept. 30. Private First Class Kaden J. Jones was a Soldier in 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team,...
OAK GROVE, KY
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022

Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
MURRAY, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN

