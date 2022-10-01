ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCIS - A Family Matter and Daddy Issues - Reviews

20.1 - "A Family Matter”. Written by Donald P. Bellisario, Don McGill, and Scott Willams. Welcome back for Season 20! Let’s raise our imaginary glasses for what we hope will be a season with strong storylines and high ratings. I won’t say that the first episode of the season...
How To Be A Bookie - Ordered to Series by HBO

HBO Max has given a series order for the new comedy HOW TO BE A BOOKIE, from Emmy® nominees Chuck Lorre (“The Kominsky Method,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Nick Bakay (“Mom,” “Young Sheldon”), and Warner Bros. Television. Actor/comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (“The Irishman,” “Green Book”) is set to star in the single-camera series, which has received an order for eight episodes.
Frasier - Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Ordered to Series by Paramount+

The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would...
Reginald The Vampire -Dead Weight - Advance Preview

This is a spoiler free advance preview of the shows pilot episode. If you thought the age of vampires was over think again Reginald The Vampire is part of a list of fresh vampire shows gracing the television market in Fall 2022. The other television shows are Interview with a Vampire (AMC) and Vampire Academy (Peacock) ,so the question remains will Reginald be part of a new vampire television resurgence?
Scene Of The Month - September 2022 + POLL

A monthly feature in which we're trying to find the most compelling, best acted, written, directed and just generally great, memorable scenes that we've seen in the past month. ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, "Development Day", September 21st, 2022, Actors: Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more, The Scene: Janine's breakdown. Giulia:. It's...
Interview With the Vampire - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Interview With the Vampire has started airing on AMC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their...
