ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville, West Creek advance to volleyball district title

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the top four volleyball teams in District 13-AAA traveled to Clarksville High School for the district tournament. Clarksville rolled Springfield 3-0 and West Creek scraped past Northeast 3-1. The first game on tap was Clarksville and Springfield; one of the oldest rivalries in the state. Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville handles Northeast to head to district championship

Making deep postseason runs have become the norm for a Clarksville High soccer program that has reached five state tournaments since 2012. Now the Lady Wildcats are hoping another run is in progress after they easily moved into the District 13-AAA Tournament title game following a 7-1 win over Northeast in a tournament semifinal game Tuesday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Rossview takes postseason battle of co-champs over West Creek

Two District 13-AAA co-champion entered Tuesday night’s semifinal game between the West Creek Lady Coyotes and Rossview Lady Hawks knowing that someone’s season was going to end. Rossview started blazingly, getting goals from junior Sam Kueker and sophomore Eva Greenwald within the first eight minutes – and they...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Clarksville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Gallatin, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Sports
Clarksville, TN
Football
City
Gallatin, TN
Gallatin, TN
Sports
atozsports.com

104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville

104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ground Game#American Football#Highschoolsports
WSMV

Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
SPRING HILL, TN
Tennessee Tribune

9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
103GBF

Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Fort Campbell Soldier killed in motorcycle crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was pronounced dead following a motorcycle accident in Oak Grove, Ky., on Sept. 30. Private First Class Kaden J. Jones was a Soldier in 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team,...
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

Injuries reported after bus overturns on I-40 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m....
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash causes traffic delays

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Robertson County involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. Smokey Barn News said traffic on Tom Austin Highway is being diverted at West County Farm Road as officials continue to clear the accident. Officials. Officials...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy