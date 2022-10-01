Read full article on original website
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville, West Creek advance to volleyball district title
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the top four volleyball teams in District 13-AAA traveled to Clarksville High School for the district tournament. Clarksville rolled Springfield 3-0 and West Creek scraped past Northeast 3-1. The first game on tap was Clarksville and Springfield; one of the oldest rivalries in the state. Clarksville...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville handles Northeast to head to district championship
Making deep postseason runs have become the norm for a Clarksville High soccer program that has reached five state tournaments since 2012. Now the Lady Wildcats are hoping another run is in progress after they easily moved into the District 13-AAA Tournament title game following a 7-1 win over Northeast in a tournament semifinal game Tuesday.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Rossview takes postseason battle of co-champs over West Creek
Two District 13-AAA co-champion entered Tuesday night’s semifinal game between the West Creek Lady Coyotes and Rossview Lady Hawks knowing that someone’s season was going to end. Rossview started blazingly, getting goals from junior Sam Kueker and sophomore Eva Greenwald within the first eight minutes – and they...
Tennessee football: Uniform combination for LSU game an interesting choice
Although it’s not the first time they have worn this combination away from home, it’s the first time they are wearing them on the road. Tennessee football is rolling out one of its signature uniforms, and the notable return of them will happen Saturday at the LSU Tigers.
fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
atozsports.com
104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville
104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
mainstreetclarksville.com
MSP Top 25: Centennial, Franklin Road Academy join the mix with 6-1 records
Make way for Centennial and Franklin Road Academy. The two 6-1 teams have joined the Main Street Preps Top 25 football rankings following Week 7 wins.
mainstreetclarksville.com
How Clarksville Academy girls soccer went from near-defunct to distinguished
Sometimes things just work out. The Clarksville Academy Lady Cougars’ soccer team hadn’t finished with a winning record since 2013. They were without a coach before this season and, even when they found their leader, they had just eight players as opening day approached.
WSMV
Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
Tennessee Tribune
9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
Nashville Scene
Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Nolensville LPR camera leads to arrest of alleged Murfreesboro assault suspect
According to officials, Kevin Collins is the suspect in Rutherford County thefts where a person allegedly pulled a box cutter and a knife on loss prevention personnel at two stores in Murfreesboro.
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Fort Campbell Soldier killed in motorcycle crash
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was pronounced dead following a motorcycle accident in Oak Grove, Ky., on Sept. 30. Private First Class Kaden J. Jones was a Soldier in 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team,...
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
WSMV
Injuries reported after bus overturns on I-40 West
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m....
WSMV
Fatal crash causes traffic delays
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Robertson County involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. Smokey Barn News said traffic on Tom Austin Highway is being diverted at West County Farm Road as officials continue to clear the accident. Officials. Officials...
