How these technology stocks fared in September?
The fast-growing technology sector delivered AU$167 billion for the Australian economy in 2020–21. During the half year ended 30 June 2022, Pivotal Systems registered a surge of 453% in EBITDA. HitiQ has been selected to offer concussion management technology on an exclusive basis in the Rugby League World Cup...
Kalkine Media lists five TSX stocks to watch in Q4
The capital expenditures for Fortis Inc. saw an increase and were reported at C$ 930 million as against C$ 840 million same quarter previous year. As of September 27, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada completed the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. The revenue for Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw...
Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) share price up over 8%; here’s why
Core Lithium’s shares rose sharply in the early trade. At 11:11 AM (AEST), Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.13, up 6.32%, or 0.067. The company on Monday announced that it had has raised AU$100 million via a share placement. The share price of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO)...
Kalkine Media explores five earnings to watch this week
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is likely to announce its Q4 FY22 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) noted a 14 per cent jump in its Q4 FY22 net sales. ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) net sales rose over six per cent YoY in...
Five ASX shares which turned ex-dividend this week
More than AU$42 billion worth of dividends were announced in the recent ASX reporting season. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
Ai-Media (ASX:AIM) renews agreement with Seven Network for five years
Ai-Media announced recently that it has successfully renewed an exclusive agreement with Seven Network for five years. Through this agreement, Seven will shift from customary content delivery to tech-enabled content delivery through Ai-Media’s products like iCap Encode, Lexi and Smart Lexi. The terms of the agreement are likely to...
FTSE 100 falls post tax plan U-turn
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Monday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing over 0.5 per cent. This happened after it was confirmed that the UK government would abandon its plans to eliminate the country’s top tax rate. This was a major U-turn taken by the government on a crucial fragment of its Budget proposals. With this the pound moved back toward $1.13. UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng referred to the 45p tax rate as a distraction.
UK's manufacturing output falls for 3rd straight month: Stocks to eye
UK's manufacturing output contracted for the third month in a row in September. The PMI for the month was recorded at 48.4, slightly above August's 47.3 but still below the threshold of 50. Amid the uncertain economic conditions and rising prices, the UK's manufacturing sector has seen another month of...
ASX 200 opens higher; materials, energy, tech gain
Australian share market opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 rose sharply today, gaining 134.10 points or 2.08% to 6,591.00 at the open. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.46%. Australian share market opened higher on Monday after Wall Street rose sharply overnight, with all three major...
Major ballot win by Alchemy (ASX:ALY) for its Karonie Lithium and Gold Project, shares rise by 45%
Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has registered a significant ballot win for exploration licence E28/3207 for its Karonie Lithium and Gold Project. The highly prospective project is located within the aimed “Goldilocks Zone” corridor, where lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites are likely to exist. Alchemy’s maiden RC drilling program, focused on...
The A2 Milk Company (NZX: ATM) renews pact with China State Farm; shares up
The A2 Milk Company renewed its import and distribution pact with China State Farm Agribusiness Holding Shanghai Co. This agreement has been extended for five years, w.e.f. 1 October. CEO of ATM said that the agreement was critical to strengthening its business in China. New Zealand-based milk and infant formula...
US stocks surged on Monday after Friday’s free fall; AAPL, MSFT rise
All three major US indexes closed higher on Monday in a complete volte-face after closing at their lowest levels of the year last Friday. Investors seemed to have gained some confidence after stocks showed an upward trend to start the week and the first trading day of the last quarter.
