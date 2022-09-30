Read full article on original website
Related
domino
My New Drying Rack Disappears When I’m Not Doing Dishes
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. No matter how you play it, a dish rack will never be a beautiful object. And I would know, because as a stylist, it’s always the first item I hide when photographing a kitchen. Even the more modern ones out there, like Yamazaki’s Tosca model, still look clunky and take up precious counter space. But I have recently seen the light, and it is Food52’s Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack. I spotted it at a friend’s apartment and immediately noted that it’s good-looking and space saving. The unobtrusive rack lays flat over your sink, and when you’re done with your dishes, you can roll it up and stash it in a drawer.
thespruceeats.com
Cast Iron Steak
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Whether you're working with a rib-eye, New York strip, or any other cut, cooking steak is easy with a cast-iron pan. Once you learn a few tricks, you can create a restaurant-quality steak dinner in just a few minutes at home.
thespruceeats.com
This Measurement Towel Is The MVP of Baking
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. This post is part of our 'This Is Fire' series, where our editors and writers tell you about the products they can't live without in the kitchen.
Food Beast
'Pancake Spaghetti' Unlocks Delicious New Possibilities For Breakfast
@brianaarchuleta Or as he likes to call squiggle cakes #breakfast #foodie #viralfoodtrend #tryit #pancakes #breakfasttime #husbandcreations #morning #delicious #invention #thefuture ♬ Sensual Seduction - Snoop Dogg. I'm pretty sure I've dreamt about the concept of a breakfast pasta before. The thought of diving into my day with a bowl...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More
Walmart has just released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze. It's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
I Tried Drew Barrymore’s Pizza Salad and Now I’m a Pizza Salad Fangirl
I’m more than a big fan of Drew Barrymore — I just about worship everything she does. I’ve watched the movie Fever Pitch countless times (despite my nonexistent baseball knowledge) and was devastated when a certain streaming service canceled Santa Clarita Diet. I even have a necklace that says “My Girl Drew,” a nod to the Charlie’s Angels reference that kicks off the song”Independent Women” by Destiny’s Child. (True story: The queen herself saw said necklace while I was at a taping of her show and told me that she’s going to make a “My Girl Justine” necklace. We’re best friends now.)
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake
It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best mattress topper with 49,000 5-star reviews is only $25 today
Countless people out there have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night. There are a million different possibilities for the root cause, but the issue might be your mattress. That said, there’s a very good chance that you won’t need to spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress — even if it’s the phenomenal Nolah Evolution 15 mattress we recently reviewed. You might just need Amazon’s best mattress topper.
rsvplive.ie
Shoppers are amazed by €8 anti-ageing drops that ‘make your neck wrinkles vanish’
We’ve all heard the old adage that you need to bring your skincare all the way down to your neck. However, most of us are guilty of quickly running through our skincare steps in the rush to get ready. A TikTok user has shared the one product that you...
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Fries
These Air Fryer Apple Fries are a sweet and crunchy snack or dessert that can be made in minutes with just a small amount of ingredients!. I love all things apple! These apple fries ended up being a huge hit in my house. I've lost count how many times I've made them since! Air Fryer Apple Fries are a tasty way to turn apples into an even sweeter treat. Kids absolutely love these (along with adults!) Serve them up with a dipping sauce or not - it's up to you! These are the perfect autumn recipe to whip up using all those leftover apples. If you enjoy using your air fryer as much as I do then this Air Fryer Apple Fries recipe is the one you need!
rsvplive.ie
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
intheknow.com
This wrinkle-resistant bamboo sheet set has over 120,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — get it while it’s on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Right now is the perfect time to shop...
thespruceeats.com
The HexClad Hybrid Nonstick Pan Stands Up to Metal Utensils
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. This post is part of our 'This Is Fire' series, where our editors and writers tell you about the products they can't live without in the kitchen.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate-Candy Corn Pretzel Bites
This 3-ingredient recipe has been one of my favorite fall treats for years — the hardest past is just unwrapping the hugs! These salty-sweet bites look cute and creative with very little effort, plus the combination of chewy and crunchy textures makes them absolutely irresistible. This is the only way I'll eat candy corn!
Epicurious
The Easiest Buttermilk Pie
Active Time 10–30 minutes Total Time 1½–2 hours, plus cooling. Buttermilk pie is a traditional Southern dessert that’s creamy, tangy, and sweet. The filling for this easy custard pie comes together in just under 10 minutes. Be sure to whisk the filling well to thoroughly break up the eggs and incorporate the melted butter. Using vanilla bean paste lends the pie a fuller flavor, but vanilla extract will work just fine. When the pie is done cooking, the filling should be just set with a slight jiggle and golden and lightly caramelized on top. If the filling is a little puffy after baking, that’s okay—it will deflate as it cools. I recommend cooling the pie in the oven to minimize cracking. Don’t feel like prepping and blind-baking pie dough? Try this recipe with one of our favorite store-bought crusts. A tip: Because store-bought pie crusts are thinner and made of less dough than homemade, they tend to bake up a bit faster, so be sure to follow the notes on timing below.
ohmymag.co.uk
Save money on groceries and eat healthy by following these easy tips
While all of us are looking for ways to cut corners with food prices soaring, cutting down on expenses beyond a point is not always feasible. But there are always ways for us to rethink how we spend our grocery budget in order to optimise what we buy and use things in the most efficient manner tosave both money and effort.
thespruceeats.com
Stuffed Pumpkins
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Mini pumpkins are the perfect vessel for savory stuffing. These stuffed pumpkins make a fabulous side dish, and with sourdough bread, Gruyère cheese, cream, and eggs, they're hearty enough to stand on their own. Apples and optional dried cranberries perfectly complement the Gruyère, along with tender sautéed vegetables and herbs.
How to Make Super Easy Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets
A bag of frozen chicken nuggets is a convenient thing to have on hand. They’re especially handy for quick and easy weeknight dinners or afternoon snacks. Microwaving chicken nuggets takes almost no time, but the texture turns rubbery and soggy. Cooking chicken nuggets in the oven creates crispy nuggets, but you have to wait for the oven to preheat while it warms up the entire kitchen.
Comments / 1