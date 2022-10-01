Twitter has confirmed that Elon Musk has offered to buy the company for a second time this year.In a statement, the social media giant said that it plans to agree the offer at $54.20 (£47.23) per share, the same price Tesla’s CEO previously put forward.The total value of the deal would be $44 billion (£38.3bn).“We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC,” a spokesperson said. “The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20 dollars per share.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk denies claims he exposed himself to flight attendantWhat are Elon Musk’s political beliefs and who has he donated to?

