Elon Musk's Advice To His Younger Self: There's 'Some Merit' To Not Being 'Too Intense'
At Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA AI Day 2022 held late Friday, Elon Musk was adeptly handling all questions thrown at him, but one did leave him a little perplexed and searching for an answer. One of the attendees ask what are some of the things Musk would wish to do...
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
'I Have Something Much Sexier': Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Is Auctioning Photos and Mementos From Their Time in College in the '90s
If you're willing to fork over hundreds or even thousands of dollars, you could get a signed birthday card or emerald necklace reportedly gifted from the richest man in the world.
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia
Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
Elon Musk Just Debuted Tesla's First Humanoid Robot: 'A Fundamental Transformation for Civilization As We Know It.'
A prototype called 'Optimus' walked on stage at Tesla's 2022 AI Day presentation. Musk expects to sell the bots for under $20,000.
Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey’s private texts show Twitter founder tried to involve Tesla CEO in site a year before $44b deal
JACK Dorsey pushed for Elon Musk's addition to Twitter's board a year before the Tesla CEO's $44billion offer, a series of private text messages claim. The exchange comes to light amid the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk, who agreed to purchase the social media platform back in April before he pulled out of the deal in July.
Elon Musk Pulls Out Of Twitter Deal Because Of World War 3
Elon Musk's ongoing feud with Twitter has had some pretty crazy twists, which have yet to stop coming. The latest piece of evidence in court suggests the world's richest man might have backed out of the deal not because of concerns about bots, or worries about Tesla's share price, but because he believed World War Three was about to pop off.
Elon Musk Is Enraged
Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the 23 Other Richest People in the US
The rich don't always get richer in tumultuous times like these, but some fare better than others. Take Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of social media giant Twitter grew his net worth...
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second time in surprise U-turn
Twitter has confirmed that Elon Musk has offered to buy the company for a second time this year.In a statement, the social media giant said that it plans to agree the offer at $54.20 (£47.23) per share, the same price Tesla’s CEO previously put forward.The total value of the deal would be $44 billion (£38.3bn).“We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC,” a spokesperson said. “The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20 dollars per share.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk denies claims he exposed himself to flight attendantWhat are Elon Musk’s political beliefs and who has he donated to?
Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware. In response, Twitter said it intends to close...
OP-ED: Elon Musk May Have Buried The Lede On Tesla's AI Day
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Elon Musk Now Wants To Go Ahead With Original Twitter Deal
Elon Musk may buy Twitter, after all. Lawyers for the Tesla CEO filed a letter with the SEC Tuesday, declaring his intent to go ahead with the original deal for $54.20 USD per share, totaling approximately $44 billion USD. Musk’s proposal arrived just two weeks before he was set to...
Jack Dorsey Called Facebook 'The Swamp Of Despair' While Texting Elon Musk
An account on Facebook appeared to be impersonating Musk. Dorsey pointed it out.
With Musk bid back on, Twitter employees 'just along for the ride'
(Reuters) - Some Twitter employees were engaged in a company-wide planning process for next year on Tuesday when their phones began buzzing with news that Elon Musk had again reversed course in his on-again, off-again $44 billion bid to buy the company.
It’s official, Elon Musk is buying Twitter
On Tuesday, representatives of the billionaire notified Twitter through a letter that he intends to move forward with the tumultuous deal, confirming earlier reports that things were back on track. “We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the...
Twitter confirms Musk to proceed with $44 billion takeover deal
Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, as a trial over his efforts to withdraw from the deal loomed. The world’s richest man said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that he sent Twitter a letter vowing to honor the contract.
Tesla unveils humanoid robot Elon Musk says is future of car manufacturing
PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Elon Musk debuted a prototype of how Tesla aims to bring humanoid robots into the workplace -- and eventually your home. "Optimus" is Musk's long-anticipated humanoid robot. It was revealed at Tesla's 2022 AI Day, "Good Morning America" reported. "This is literally the first time the...
Elon Musk Celebrates The Boring Company Milestone With Prufrock II
The world’s richest person is the CEO of several companies and also sits on the board of directors of others. Here’s a look at what’s going on with The Boring Company, a company founded by Elon Musk in 2016. What Happened: Musk, who serves as the CEO...
Texts Reveal Musk’s Discussions About Buying Twitter
Included in the texts were several between Musk and Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter and its CEO until last year. The trial between Elon Musk and Twitter, over who will end up owning Twitter, is set to get underway later this month. In the lead-up to that, the court released a series of text messages between Musk and various parties in which he discussed the deal. The court released forty pages of texts from the first half of 2022.
