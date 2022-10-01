ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midfield, AL

Alt 101.7

Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show

An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne "Big Daddy" Thompson competes in an episode of "Best In Dough" on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Stillman College To Host National Night Out

Stillman College is doing its part to encourage positive interactions with the community and law enforcement with an upcoming event. On Tuesday, October 4, Stillman College will host National Night Out on campus, a free event that's open to the community. National Night Out is a cheerful, joyful, spirited occasion...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown 'Footwash' Festival Wednesday

Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
UNIONTOWN, AL
Alt 101.7

It's Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022

With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

