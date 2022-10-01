Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Look: Alabama Went to Fayetteville and Won SEC Road Opener
The Alabama Crimson Tide went into Fayetteville, Arkansas and defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. It was the first SEC road game for the Crimson Tide and Alabama faced serious adversity as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game with injury.
Nick Saban Updates Bryce Young’s Status Ahead of Monday’s Practice
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26 last Saturday, but it was a pyrrhic victory as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. The nation's No. 1 team now turns its eyes to an important revenge game on...
Celine Borge Earns First Epson Tour Win at Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic
Norwegian golfer Celine Borge came away with her first career EPSON Tour victory over the weekend at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic at the Ol' Colony Golf Complex. Borge finished the tournament at 15-under par and claimed $30,000 in earnings as the winner. Additionally she moved from No. 16 to No....
Coach Saban Gets Blasted For His Postgame Interview On CBS
A microphone is stuck in Coach Nick Saban's face and he jumps down the reporters throat. He even apologized once after being rough on a reporter in a postgame interview during the early days of Tua Tagovailoa, if I remember correctly. Now, Sports Illustrated has posted a piece on the...
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show
An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
Northridge High School’s Rising Star Student of the Month Recipient: John Walker
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three students will be highlighted in this series. The first recipient of the inaugural Tuscaloosa City...
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
Stillman College To Host National Night Out
Stillman College is doing its part to encourage positive interactions with the community and law enforcement with an upcoming event. On Tuesday, October 4, Stillman College will host National Night Out on campus, a free event that's open to the community. National Night Out is a cheerful, joyful, spirited occasion...
Bite This: Does Chongwah Express Still Live Up to Being an Alabama Staple?
My first Chinese food experience was LaChoy Chicken Chow Mein. Yup, I’m talking about the meal in the can. Don’t judge. It was good and my mother enjoyed the ease of the preparation of it. Going out to eat was viewed as a special occasion type of situation...
Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown ‘Footwash’ Festival Wednesday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022
With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
Bite This: Does the Cottondale, Alabama QT Serve the Best Sandwiches?
Hear me out. You can find really good food at gas stations. For this “Bite This” review I headed to my secret (or maybe not so secretive) location for one of the best sandwiches ever. My friend Kim turned me on to all the deliciousness that the QT Gas Station in Cottondale, Alabama serves up.
