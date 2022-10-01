Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Related
Technician Online
NC State football looks to rebound under the lights against Florida State
No. 14 NC State football is set to square off against the Florida State Seminoles in Carter- Finley Stadium Saturday, Oct. 8. There is much excitement surrounding the game where a sold-out crowd hopes to see the Pack bounce back from a disappointing performance at Clemson. This matchup marks the...
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Sept. 26 - Oct. 2
It’s been quite the week for NC State Athletics with multiple teams on the road and plenty of action here in Raleigh as well over the past seven days. Here are the highlights of what you may have missed. Women’s cross country takes first at Joe Piane Invitational.
Technician Online
NC State defense can’t make up for offensive struggles in Death Valley
In its biggest game of the regular season, NC State dropped the ball. While the defense wasn’t perfect, it did its job better than the offense, keeping the game close. Unfortunately, with little support from the offense, the Wolfpack defense ran out of gas in the second half, giving up key plays in critical moments.
Technician Online
Second-half offensive struggles plague NC State football in top 10 matchup
After a monumental upset of the Tigers last year at Carter-Finley Stadium, the then-No. 10 Wolfpack was unable to mirror the same results as the No. 5 Clemson Tigers won 30-20. During this top-10 matchup, the Wolfpack had a chance to snap the Tigers’ 36-game home win streak but NC State was unable to get it done as the entire offense stalled in the second half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Technician Online
NC State men’s soccer deals with challenging schedule, loses four of last five
The NC State men’s soccer squad has dropped all but one game since starting ACC play. After beating Virginia Tech, three losses have come against ranked ACC teams in its past five matches. The Wolfpack (3-4-1, 1-3 ACC) remained undefeated in its first four nonconference games, but dropped below...
Technician Online
Wolfpack volleyball defeats Miami in four sets
NC State volleyball lit up Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday afternoon in an intense match against the Miami Hurricanes. The win comes off a clean sweep of the Florida State Seminoles in three sets on Friday, Sept. 30. The Hurricanes (9-6, 2-2) took the momentum early on, but the Wolfpack (9-6,...
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State needs to do more about student homelessness
A classmate of mine recently shared their experience of being homeless at NC State. It was for a short stint of two weeks this summer, but it was nonetheless a scary and frustrating experience for them. I started thinking about how many other students have been in similar situations and if the University has been as unhelpful to them as they were to my classmate.
Technician Online
NC State instructor Terrance Ruth brings social work to politics, campaigns for Raleigh mayor
Dr. Terrance Ruth, an assistant professor in NC State’s School of Social Work department and Africana studies program, will be on the ballot for mayor of Raleigh this November. Ruth is looking to use his experience as a teacher to be a student of the community and create policy best for the city of Raleigh.
RELATED PEOPLE
Technician Online
Campus concertina player brings live music to Free Expression Tunnel
Oftentimes, students walk through the Free Expression Tunnel with earbuds blaring music, either overlooking or admiring the variety of art that covers the walls, simply trying to make it to their next class on time. For many, their daily walk to class may include another sound to accompany them. Eli Secosky, a 17-year-old from Raleigh, has made a name for himself as the tunnel’s very own “accordion guy,” playing his concertina atop the Free Expression Tunnel as students walk by.
Technician Online
Your fall guide to State Farmers Market
Autumn is here, and it's time to light the pumpkin-scented candles and enjoy the activities of the season. One must-do is a visit to the North Carolina State Farmers Market in Raleigh, which has everything you need for the perfect fall day. Open seven days a week year-round, the State...
Technician Online
NC Vintage Bazaar brings clothing vendors, community together throughout Triangle
Garrett Young-Wright and Aaron Wan embody “Think and Do” through their pop-up vintage clothing market North Carolina Vintage Bazaar. The 27-year-olds travel throughout the Triangle with vintage clothing vendors, selling their best finds to an increasingly growing market. When Young-Wright and Wan lived together their senior year at...
Technician Online
Raleigh City Council reduces downtown speed limit among other traffic laws
Downtown Raleigh’s traffic laws are changing, but do they truly address the needs of frequent pedestrians?. The Raleigh City Council voted on Sept. 20 to approve parts of the Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project, reducing the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph and removing seven double-turn lanes. The council will likely disallow turning right on red lights in the coming weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Technician Online
Free the Mic nights offer haven for community to thrive
Lucky Tree, an eclectic coffee shop located at 3801 Hillsborough St., hosts Free the Mic nights the second and fourth Mondays of every month. The open mic events are magical nights of storytelling for both performers and attendees. The space by itself is rich in artistic display. At every corner,...
Comments / 0