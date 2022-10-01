On November 8, I’ll be proud to cast my vote for Tom Ramsey for City Council. I’ve had the great privilege of working with Tom for four years on Piedmont’s Planning Commission. I’ve been deeply impressed by Tom’s decision-making approach in evaluating renovation and construction projects. Tom emphasizes collaboration and cooperation between neighbors, and balances maintaining the character of the community with being open to design innovation. Tom’s many years of engagement and service in Piedmont reflect his dedication to our community. Tom’s professional experience and expertise as an architect and senior leader will be extraordinarily helpful to City Council as Piedmont moves forward with complying with state housing laws and completing major civic projects like the pool and civic center. Finally, Tom’s warm, collegial, and solutions-focused nature will ensure that different viewpoints are respected and reflected in the Council’s decisions on important issues facing our city. I look forward to electing Tom Ramsey to City Council.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO