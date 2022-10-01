Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
Q&A with School Board candidate Ruchi Medhekar
Ruchi Medhekar is one of three candidates vying for two seats on the PUSD Board of Education. This is her first time running for public office. What is your age and how long have you lived in Piedmont?. I am 42 and I’ve lived here since 2016. What you...
piedmontexedra.com
Election 2022 | Q&A with candidates for Piedmont Board of Education
We asked all city council and school board candidates to fill out a questionnaire to better understand their priorities and positions. Many are hosting meet-and-greets and can be spotted around town — including a League of Women Voters Piedmont School Board forum that was held on Sept. 29 (watch the video HERE) — but if you can’t make it to one of their events, these Q&As are a good starting point.
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Elect Tom Ramsey and re-elect Betsy Smegal Anderson and Jen Long to City Council
On November 8, I’ll be proud to cast my vote for Tom Ramsey for City Council. I’ve had the great privilege of working with Tom for four years on Piedmont’s Planning Commission. I’ve been deeply impressed by Tom’s decision-making approach in evaluating renovation and construction projects. Tom emphasizes collaboration and cooperation between neighbors, and balances maintaining the character of the community with being open to design innovation. Tom’s many years of engagement and service in Piedmont reflect his dedication to our community. Tom’s professional experience and expertise as an architect and senior leader will be extraordinarily helpful to City Council as Piedmont moves forward with complying with state housing laws and completing major civic projects like the pool and civic center. Finally, Tom’s warm, collegial, and solutions-focused nature will ensure that different viewpoints are respected and reflected in the Council’s decisions on important issues facing our city. I look forward to electing Tom Ramsey to City Council.
piedmontexedra.com
Travel planning class offered by Piedmont Adult School
For people who are ready to launch back into worldwide travel, Piedmont Adult School is offering the class “Travel Planning: Where Do You Want To Go? Make It Happen!” In this class, students will gain tips and resources to help with all phases of travel planning. Topics will include selecting a destination, travel modes, hotel and restaurant selection, choosing guides, using airline points, COVID issues and restrictions, and much more. The class is student-driven and will address specific questions and concerns. Students are asked to come to class with ideas of places they would like to visit and any questions they have.
piedmontexedra.com
PUSD, APT reach tentative agreement on salaries
At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, APT President Dr. Elise Marks announced that APT and PUSD had reached a tentative agreement on teacher salaries. The new agreement would give teachers their requested 7.5% COLA salary increase, plus a one-time $1,500 bonus and an average increase of about $800 in health benefits. The two sides have been meeting since March to come to terms, and teachers have made personal appeals to the Board to highlight the stress their profession has been under due to the high cost of living in the Bay Area.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont student named 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist
The Piedmont Unified School District (PUSD) is proud to announce Piedmont High School senior Jasper Zietlow is among the approximately 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists for 2023. These students will be considered for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million to be awarded this spring. “I am delighted to...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls tennis keeps rolling
The Piedmont High School girls tennis team had another strong week, defeating College Prep and Alameda. The Highlanders defeated College Prep at home on Sept. 27, 5-2. Tanya Kononova defeated Sonam Manghai at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-2. Emma Eisemon beat Natalie Goldberg at No. 3, 6-0, 6-4. College Prep got wins at No. 2 (Angela Wang over Anne Jumper, 7-6 (4), 6-2) and No. 4 (Sophia Bitton over Carolina Romanczuk, 6-1, 6-1).
piedmontexedra.com
9 Selborne Drive, Piedmont
$2,695,000 | 4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,758 SqFt | Anian Tunney & Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This stylish mid-century home offers the best of spectacular Bay views and spacious living. The beautifully landscaped front garden welcomes you directly into the dramatic modern foyer. With an easy flow from one entertaining room to the next, this house is a great opportunity for open concept living.
piedmontexedra.com
LWV Climate Series | ‘Understanding the Climate Impact of Textiles’
Ever wonder about the climate impact of the textiles in your closet – from production to manufacturing to retail distribution? Come and learn how sustainable fashion and regenerative farming are closely linked, how new programs are making a difference, and what you can do to reduce the carbon footprint of the clothes you wear and the fabrics you use.
piedmontexedra.com
Superintendent, police warn of new forms of fentanyl that are candy lookalikes
Piedmont schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Donald Evans and Piedmont police warned the community Thursday about the emergence of deceptively presented fentanyl in brightly colored pills and powders. In an email to the school community Thursday evening, Evans said that the illegal street drug, “Rainbow Fentanyl,” can resemble candy and be attractive to young people.
piedmontexedra.com
PMS musical ‘The Addams Family Young@Part’ hits the stage Oct. 21 – Oct. 23
Celebrate the wackiness in every family with The Addams Family Young@Part, a musical comedy by composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations: change. Rated G, this is a funny show about a ghoulish family. Audience members are encouraged to attend in Halloween costumes for a chance to enter their name into a special drawing.
piedmontexedra.com
Hooked on Books: Tale of marine leviathan, a chapter at a time
If, like many who have tried, you never got much beyond “Call me Ishmael” in Herman Melville’s gargantuan novel about the great white whale, but have been loathe to admit it, take note: The San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park and its partners are mounting a 24-hour marathon live reading of “Moby-Dick” from noon to noon Oct. 22-23 at the Maritime Museum at 900 Beach St. in San Francisco.
