For people who are ready to launch back into worldwide travel, Piedmont Adult School is offering the class “Travel Planning: Where Do You Want To Go? Make It Happen!” In this class, students will gain tips and resources to help with all phases of travel planning. Topics will include selecting a destination, travel modes, hotel and restaurant selection, choosing guides, using airline points, COVID issues and restrictions, and much more. The class is student-driven and will address specific questions and concerns. Students are asked to come to class with ideas of places they would like to visit and any questions they have.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO