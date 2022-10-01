Read full article on original website
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
López caps career season with classic start
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins right-hander Pablo López waited four years for a moment like the one Sunday afternoon at American Family Field, when he walked back to the dugout and received congratulations from his teammates and coaches to cap his season. López, who has dealt with shoulder trouble, entered 2022...
Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep
ATLANTA -- Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
A's rookie trio flexes potential with authority
SEATTLE -- At the start of the regular season, Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen were regarded by MLB Pipeline as three of the top five prospects in the A’s farm system. Six months later, that trio has graduated to the big leagues, providing the A’s hope for a brighter future.
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
Cards start looking ahead to Wild Card opponent
ST. LOUIS -- Between the numerous tearful goodbyes, standing ovations and the oh-my-goodness-Albert-Pujols-just-homered-again moments of the past weekend when countless fans jammed inside of Busch Stadium over three games to wish Yadier Molina and Pujols farewell -- the Cardinals managed to squeeze in a bit of thought of which foe they would prefer to face in the upcoming Wild Card Series.
Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole for '22
BALTIMORE -- Catcher Adley Rutschman didn’t make his Major League debut until May 21, but he made up for lost time and became the glue of an Orioles team that was in the Wild Card race until Sept. 30. For his contributions with the bat and behind the plate,...
Luzardo's 12-K gem puts bow on bounceback year
MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo’s 2022 season began on a high with a career-high 12-strikeout performance. He bookended his campaign by matching that total across six innings in Monday night’s 4-0 victory over the Braves at loanDepot park. Luzardo, who in 2021 not only missed time...
Villar's 1st walk-off hit brings 'utter happiness'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants fans won’t get to enjoy postseason baseball at Oracle Park this year, but the club still managed to give them a satisfying send-off in its home finale on Sunday afternoon. Rookie David Villar’s two-run single lifted the Giants to a 4-3 walk-off win over the...
Another HR, another milestone for Pujols: Slugger hits No. 703
PITTSBURGH -- Another night, another home run for Albert Pujols and another home run record for the likely Hall of Famer. Not only did Pujols hit home run No. 703 on Monday night at PNC Park, but it was the 263rd go-ahead home run of the slugger’s career. That go-ahead blast, which broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, pushed Pujols ahead of Barry Bonds (262) for the most in Major League history dating back to 1961, per Elias Sports Bureau. Nine of his past 12 long balls have either tied the game or put the Cardinals into the lead.
1990 NLCS recap
It was simply the Reds' year. Lou Piniella's club would win the world championship in wire-to-wire fashion, developing more and more swagger along the way, epitomized by "The Nasty Boys" bullpen featuring Norm Charlton, Rob Dibble and Randy Myers. But Jim Leyland's Pirates were a maturing club ready for the...
McKenzie finishes strong, ready for postseason
CLEVELAND -- Guardians starter Triston McKenzie tried to use Monday night as a trial run for the postseason. Progressive Field may not have been packed and McKenzie may have been facing a team with a losing record, but that doesn’t mean his preparation for the playoffs couldn’t begin. And even though it ended in a 5-2, extra-innings loss to the Royals, McKenzie was able to show one last time that he’s ready for the bright lights.
Reynolds named Bucs' MVP by Pittsburgh BBWAA
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh BBWAA chapter has named Bryan Reynolds the Pirates’ 2022 Clemente Award winner, the second consecutive year that the outfielder has been voted the team’s most valuable player. “It was just a lot of ups and downs, but overall, [I was] relatively pleased with how...
McCarthy closing out rookie year in big way
SAN FRANCISCO -- The D-backs' struggles against the Giants in 2021 were well documented, as Arizona went a scant 2-17 against its National League West rivals. Despite dropping two of three to the Giants this weekend, the D-backs can take a shred of redemption along as they leave San Francisco for the final time this season.
After playing though pain, Rojas set for wrist surgery
MIAMI -- Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas' season will end a game early, as he will undergo a debridement of his right wrist to remove cartilage on Wednesday. Dr. Patrick Owens will perform the surgery in Miami. Rojas said the timing of the procedure was a combination of the doctor's availability and an effort to miss the least amount of games.
Glasnow feels playoff-ready after dominant start
BOSTON -- After two starts back from Tommy John surgery, the Rays have seen what they need to see from Tyler Glasnow. He looks healthy. His stuff looks elite. He has built up his pitch count. Glasnow is ready to pitch in the postseason. And he’ll get that chance Saturday,...
Crew misses postseason for 1st time since 2017
MILWAUKEE -- It was a spring of optimism. The lockout was over. The stands were full again. The Brewers, back with the best pitching staff they’d ever assembled, sought to build on 95 wins and an all-too-abrupt exit in the National League Division Series against the eventual World Series champion Braves.
Henry should 'be proud' of strong rookie year
MILWAUKEE -- There have been far too many games like Monday night for the D-backs this season. Games where they're on the verge of a satisfying victory only to watch a late lead slip away and another loss take its place. The D-backs carried a three-run lead into the bottom...
