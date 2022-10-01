Read full article on original website
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
MLB
Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep
ATLANTA -- Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
MLB
Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
MLB
Trout passes a legend to become Rangers' all-time HR nemesis
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout already became the all-time leader in home runs against the Mariners earlier this season, and he now has hit more homers against the Rangers than any other player, with his 44th career blast vs. Texas in an 8-3 win on Sunday. Trout passed Hall...
MLB
Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing
SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
MLB
Villar's 1st walk-off hit brings 'utter happiness'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants fans won’t get to enjoy postseason baseball at Oracle Park this year, but the club still managed to give them a satisfying send-off in its home finale on Sunday afternoon. Rookie David Villar’s two-run single lifted the Giants to a 4-3 walk-off win over the...
MLB
Waino struggles again but gets to exit with '2 of the greatest ever'
ST. LOUIS -- History rarely happens in a tidy and timely fashion -- except, of course, when it comes to record-smashing slugger Albert Pujols -- and reality certainly disrupted the Cardinals’ best-laid plans for a meaningful moment for three franchise fixtures Sunday. In a perfect baseball world, retiring stars...
MLB
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
MLB
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
MLB
Mariners prospect unhittable in Arizona Fall League debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. – A hitter-friendly Arizona Fall League? Not if Bryan Woo has his say. Despite having just 13 starts above Rookie-ball under his belt, the Mariners’ No. 15 prospect befuddled the Glendale bats on AFL Opening Day en route to four no-hit frames. Traditionally, the Fall League...
MLB
McCarthy closing out rookie year in big way
SAN FRANCISCO -- The D-backs' struggles against the Giants in 2021 were well documented, as Arizona went a scant 2-17 against its National League West rivals. Despite dropping two of three to the Giants this weekend, the D-backs can take a shred of redemption along as they leave San Francisco for the final time this season.
MLB
1990 NLCS recap
It was simply the Reds' year. Lou Piniella's club would win the world championship in wire-to-wire fashion, developing more and more swagger along the way, epitomized by "The Nasty Boys" bullpen featuring Norm Charlton, Rob Dibble and Randy Myers. But Jim Leyland's Pirates were a maturing club ready for the...
MLB
After playing though pain, Rojas set for wrist surgery
MIAMI -- Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas' season will end a game early, as he will undergo a debridement of his right wrist to remove cartilage on Wednesday. Dr. Patrick Owens will perform the surgery in Miami. Rojas said the timing of the procedure was a combination of the doctor's availability and an effort to miss the least amount of games.
MLB
Kjerstad shows off power stroke in AFL debut
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After the Orioles selected Heston Kjerstad No. 2 overall in the 2020 Draft, it took two years before he could make his pro debut. Diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, he couldn't participate at Baltimore's alternate site or instructional league during the pandemic shutdown, and he missed the entire 2021 season as well.
MLB
Bulls win another Triple-A National Championship
LAS VEGAS -- Not even three weeks ago, Bligh Madris was DFA'd by the Pirates. On Sunday, he became an MVP in the Rays system. The outfielder capped his four-hit, four-RBI night by doubling in the tying run in the Triple-A National Championship, powering Durham to a 10-6 victory over Reno. That earned Madris Most Valuable Player honors for the game.
MLB
'No panic' in Braves after loss puts quest to clinch on hold
MIAMI -- Given they spent most of this season fighting an uphill battle, would it have really been fitting for the Braves to waltz into Miami and immediately claim the one victory needed to secure a fifth consecutive National League East title?. • Postseason ticket information. Highlighting the fact nothing...
MLB
Luzardo's 12-K gem puts bow on bounceback year
MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo’s 2022 season began on a high with a career-high 12-strikeout performance. He bookended his campaign by matching that total across six innings in Monday night’s 4-0 victory over the Braves at loanDepot park. Luzardo, who in 2021 not only missed time...
MLB
Return to lineup a 'relief' for Rendon, Angels
OAKLAND -- Third baseman Anthony Rendon returned to the lineup for the Angels against the A’s on Monday night after missing more than three months with what was expected to be season-ending right wrist surgery on June 20. But Rendon’s wrist healed faster than expected, allowing him to finish...
MLB
McKenzie finishes strong, ready for postseason
CLEVELAND -- Guardians starter Triston McKenzie tried to use Monday night as a trial run for the postseason. Progressive Field may not have been packed and McKenzie may have been facing a team with a losing record, but that doesn’t mean his preparation for the playoffs couldn’t begin. And even though it ended in a 5-2, extra-innings loss to the Royals, McKenzie was able to show one last time that he’s ready for the bright lights.
MLB
Greene K's 8 to wrap dominant stretch run
CINCINNATI -- While Hunter Greene was on the injured list for 43 days, the Reds felt it was important for the starting pitcher to return and finish the year despite the club being out of playoff contention. They wanted Greene to experience completing his rookie season to build his innings load and have something positive to carry into the next one.
