Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice

The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Villar's 1st walk-off hit brings 'utter happiness'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants fans won’t get to enjoy postseason baseball at Oracle Park this year, but the club still managed to give them a satisfying send-off in its home finale on Sunday afternoon. Rookie David Villar’s two-run single lifted the Giants to a 4-3 walk-off win over the...
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?

The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep

ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
Trout passes a legend to become Rangers' all-time HR nemesis

ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout already became the all-time leader in home runs against the Mariners earlier this season, and he now has hit more homers against the Rangers than any other player, with his 44th career blast vs. Texas in an 8-3 win on Sunday. Trout passed Hall...
Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing

SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep

ATLANTA -- Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
Waino struggles again but gets to exit with '2 of the greatest ever'

ST. LOUIS -- History rarely happens in a tidy and timely fashion -- except, of course, when it comes to record-smashing slugger Albert Pujols -- and reality certainly disrupted the Cardinals’ best-laid plans for a meaningful moment for three franchise fixtures Sunday. In a perfect baseball world, retiring stars...
Bulls win another Triple-A National Championship

LAS VEGAS -- Not even three weeks ago, Bligh Madris was DFA'd by the Pirates. On Sunday, he became an MVP in the Rays system. The outfielder capped his four-hit, four-RBI night by doubling in the tying run in the Triple-A National Championship, powering Durham to a 10-6 victory over Reno. That earned Madris Most Valuable Player honors for the game.
Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole for '22

BALTIMORE -- Catcher Adley Rutschman didn’t make his Major League debut until May 21, but he made up for lost time and became the glue of an Orioles team that was in the Wild Card race until Sept. 30. For his contributions with the bat and behind the plate,...
McCarthy closing out rookie year in big way

SAN FRANCISCO -- The D-backs' struggles against the Giants in 2021 were well documented, as Arizona went a scant 2-17 against its National League West rivals. Despite dropping two of three to the Giants this weekend, the D-backs can take a shred of redemption along as they leave San Francisco for the final time this season.
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins

With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
Orioles' Henderson honored as Pipeline Hitting Prospect of the Year

This is a Minor League award. That’s important to know because we’re going to talk about a Major League plate appearance. On Sunday, Gunnar Henderson stepped up to bat in a dreamlike, backyard-type situation. Bases loaded, 1-1 game in the seventh inning at a packed Yankee Stadium. Aroldis Chapman -- the seven-time All-Star and importantly a fellow lefty -- was on the mound fighting for a Yankees postseason roster spot. Henderson worked the count full, fouling off a tough 2-2 outside slider on the black and spitting on a 97 mph heater low and away.
Glasnow feels playoff-ready after dominant start

BOSTON -- After two starts back from Tommy John surgery, the Rays have seen what they need to see from Tyler Glasnow. He looks healthy. His stuff looks elite. He has built up his pitch count. Glasnow is ready to pitch in the postseason. And he’ll get that chance Saturday,...
With batting title in sight, Arraez forced to sit with hamstring pain

CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez wants to earn his batting title and play it through to the finish. But after he went all-out from second to home while scoring on a single in Detroit on Saturday, he got up gingerly and was clearly feeling the effects of the left hamstring pain that has been hampering him for much of the second half.
1990 NLCS recap

It was simply the Reds' year. Lou Piniella's club would win the world championship in wire-to-wire fashion, developing more and more swagger along the way, epitomized by "The Nasty Boys" bullpen featuring Norm Charlton, Rob Dibble and Randy Myers. But Jim Leyland's Pirates were a maturing club ready for the...
Wesneski earning fans with scintillating finish

CINCINNATI -- There were mixed feelings throughout the Cubs' clubhouse when the team traded away reliever Scott Effross at the Trade Deadline. Not only had Effross earned high-leverage innings, his easygoing personality had also made him a favorite among the players. But it was a deal that Chicago could not...
Greene K's 8 to wrap dominant stretch run

CINCINNATI -- While Hunter Greene was on the injured list for 43 days, the Reds felt it was important for the starting pitcher to return and finish the year despite the club being out of playoff contention. They wanted Greene to experience completing his rookie season to build his innings load and have something positive to carry into the next one.
'No panic' in Braves after loss puts quest to clinch on hold

MIAMI -- Given they spent most of this season fighting an uphill battle, would it have really been fitting for the Braves to waltz into Miami and immediately claim the one victory needed to secure a fifth consecutive National League East title?. • Postseason ticket information. Highlighting the fact nothing...
Pérez's second go with the Rangers? A career year

ARLINGTON -- When Martín Pérez signed a one-year deal with the Rangers during Spring Training, he had a good feeling about what was to come. “If they give me the chance to pitch every five days, something good is going to happen,” Pérez recalled. Something good...
