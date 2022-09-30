In more ways than one, the IPO market isn’t quite what it used to be a decade or two ago. The proportion of U.S. companies that choose to go public has been on a steady decline for more than two decades now, with startups often opting to sell out to bigger firms or remain private. Many observers have laid the blame for this unfortunate trend squarely on increasing red tape including rising regulatory and disclosure costs. Indeed, the number of public companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges has declined by nearly 50% from its peak in 1996, despite a dramatic increase in aggregate market capitalization.

