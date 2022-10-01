Read full article on original website
Former Alabama Quarterback Set to Appear on ManningCast
Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to make an appearance on ESPN's Monday Night Football ManningCast. The ManningCast, a stream for Monday Night Football, is hosted by NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, as the two analyze the game and interview special guests together. Hurts...
Will Anderson Focused Heading Into Texas A&M Game
Alabama hosts Texas A&M in what was arguably the most anticipated game of the year heading into the season. With all of the outside noise surrounding the game, it would be easy to get caught up in the hype. Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media on Monday...
Former Alabama DBs Show Up Big Sunday
Alabama football has produced an enormous amount of talent that went on to play in the NFL, especially at defensive back. Coach Saban works primarily with defensive backs during drills at practice, largely playing a factor in the development and success of former Alabama defensive backs in the NFL. On...
Alabama Baseball Picks Up Transfer Commit
The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment in pitcher Kade Snell this past week. Snell announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. “Extremely thankful to say I have committed to The University of Alabama! Thank you to the good Lord, my parents, and my coaches for making this possible,” said Snell.
Column: Talladega, Braves Cap Perfect Southern Sports Weekend
Quarter notes and Hank's half time. Are poundin' on this heart of mine. Song to song, I pass my time. With these speakers on ten. The notes of Eric Church echoed through the airwaves of my car Sunday night. After watching the Braves reclaim the lead from the Mets at...
Jahmyr Gibbs Speaks on Jalen Milroe’s Performance
Jahmyr Gibbs had a special performance on Saturday, but the running back gave lots of praise to others on the team, most notably quarterback Jalen Milroe. Gibbs was asked about the message to Milroe as he went in for an injured Bryce Young. “Just be you, you’re built for this,”...
SEC Shorts Misses Opportunity to Include Alabama
Skit based on phoning in for miracles misses chance to show Tide when game cut to 28-23
Sanders Recounts Playing Bama, Sacking Bryce
Following Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, former Alabama player and current Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders spoke to the media. Sanders was asked what it was like playing his old team and sacking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. “When I’m in game mode, I’m in game mode. I’m not out there...
Jimbo Fisher Changes Tune, Praises Nick Saban In Press Conference
Jimbo Fisher, the head football coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, will travel to Tuscaloosa Saturday for a battle in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fisher and the Aggies, notorious for their surprise upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, have been the talk of the college football world since spring. Texas...
Look: Alabama Went to Fayetteville and Won SEC Road Opener
The Alabama Crimson Tide went into Fayetteville, Arkansas and defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. It was the first SEC road game for the Crimson Tide and Alabama faced serious adversity as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game with injury.
Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Tennessee Game
The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 15 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday. Alabama and Tennessee will kick off in Knoxville, Tenn. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. The Crimson Tide currently holds a 5-0 record with wins...
Alabama New Number 1 in AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide are back atop the AP Poll after Saturday's dramatic win in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Alabama edged out second place Georgia in this week's rankings by only two points to regain first place status for the first time since the second week of the season.
Alabama Edges Out Georgia for Number 1 Spot in Coaches Poll
After a dominant performance against Arkansas by the Crimson Tide and a near upset in Missouri for the Bulldogs, Alabama has passed Georgia for the number one ranking in the AFCA Coaches Poll. Arkansas gave Alabama a scare in the 3rd quarter of Saturday's game, but the Tide ultimately won...
Nick Saban Updates Bryce Young’s Status Ahead of Monday’s Practice
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26 last Saturday, but it was a pyrrhic victory as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. The nation's No. 1 team now turns its eyes to an important revenge game on...
Brian Robinson Expected to Be Acitvated Later This Week
Former Alabama and current Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., is expected to be cleared and activated off the Commanders non-football injury list later in the week, according to national insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com Ian Rapoport. "The Washington Commanders are expected to activate running back Brian...
Celine Borge Earns First Epson Tour Win at Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic
Norwegian golfer Celine Borge came away with her first career EPSON Tour victory over the weekend at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic at the Ol' Colony Golf Complex. Borge finished the tournament at 15-under par and claimed $30,000 in earnings as the winner. Additionally she moved from No. 16 to No....
Coach Saban Gets Blasted For His Postgame Interview On CBS
A microphone is stuck in Coach Nick Saban's face and he jumps down the reporters throat. He even apologized once after being rough on a reporter in a postgame interview during the early days of Tua Tagovailoa, if I remember correctly. Now, Sports Illustrated has posted a piece on the...
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world united at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
