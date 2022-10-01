ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midfield, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Set to Appear on ManningCast

Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to make an appearance on ESPN's Monday Night Football ManningCast. The ManningCast, a stream for Monday Night Football, is hosted by NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, as the two analyze the game and interview special guests together. Hurts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Will Anderson Focused Heading Into Texas A&M Game

Alabama hosts Texas A&M in what was arguably the most anticipated game of the year heading into the season. With all of the outside noise surrounding the game, it would be easy to get caught up in the hype. Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media on Monday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama DBs Show Up Big Sunday

Alabama football has produced an enormous amount of talent that went on to play in the NFL, especially at defensive back. Coach Saban works primarily with defensive backs during drills at practice, largely playing a factor in the development and success of former Alabama defensive backs in the NFL. On...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Picks Up Transfer Commit

The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment in pitcher Kade Snell this past week. Snell announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. “Extremely thankful to say I have committed to The University of Alabama! Thank you to the good Lord, my parents, and my coaches for making this possible,” said Snell.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jahmyr Gibbs Speaks on Jalen Milroe’s Performance

Jahmyr Gibbs had a special performance on Saturday, but the running back gave lots of praise to others on the team, most notably quarterback Jalen Milroe. Gibbs was asked about the message to Milroe as he went in for an injured Bryce Young. “Just be you, you’re built for this,”...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Sanders Recounts Playing Bama, Sacking Bryce

Following Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, former Alabama player and current Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders spoke to the media. Sanders was asked what it was like playing his old team and sacking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. “When I’m in game mode, I’m in game mode. I’m not out there...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Tennessee Game

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 15 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday. Alabama and Tennessee will kick off in Knoxville, Tenn. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. The Crimson Tide currently holds a 5-0 record with wins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama New Number 1 in AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide are back atop the AP Poll after Saturday's dramatic win in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Alabama edged out second place Georgia in this week's rankings by only two points to regain first place status for the first time since the second week of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Brian Robinson Expected to Be Acitvated Later This Week

Former Alabama and current Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., is expected to be cleared and activated off the Commanders non-football injury list later in the week, according to national insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com Ian Rapoport. "The Washington Commanders are expected to activate running back Brian...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS 42

The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world united at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
LINCOLN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

