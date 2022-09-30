Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Stockton serial killer live updates – ‘Person of interest’ snared on video & cops say he’s on a mission after 6 murders
FOOTAGE of the apparent Stockton serial killer has been released that shows him walking with a limp that could help identify him. After police in the California city connected six random gun murders and one attempted murder, a video of a "person of interest" was made public. Stanley McFadden, the...
Sacramento Police searching for shooting suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a shooting on Wednesday morning near 13th and X streets sent one man to the hospital. A male adult was located at around 7 a.m. with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect […]
KCRA.com
'He was asking for help': Activists, family of man killed by Sacramento County Sheriff deputy demand change
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community activists and the family of a Sacramento man shot and killed by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy held a demonstration Tuesday morning outside the county administration building downtown. The family of Jaime Naranjo, 54, are calling for justice and making demands of the county following...
Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
abc10.com
New Overnight: Man killed in shooting in Sacramento
Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Monday to Elder Creek Road and Stockton Boulevard. A man was killed in the shooting.
Fox40
It has been six months since the K Street shooting. This is where the cases against the suspects stand
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marks exactly six months since the early-morning shooting that killed 6 people and injured 12 others in downtown Sacramento on April 3. Court documents filed by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that the incident was part of a gang dispute. “This...
Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
California police share video of person of interest in 6 murders: "We do believe we could have a potential serial killer"
The fatal shootings of six men in California have been linked using ballistics tests and video footage, and police said during a Tuesday press conference that they are looking for a person of interest. "We do believe we could have a potential serial killer," Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said....
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘series of killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountability
“Then he had the audacity to handcuff my husband after he shot him,” wife says. Daughter and granddaughter of Jaime Naranjo, who was killed by a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy last week, at a press conference, Oct. 4, 2022.Photo by Robert J Hansen.
crimevoice.com
Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Alleged Homicide at 28th & J
Sacramento police have announced an arrest in connection to the recent homicide at 28th and J Streets. Around 1 AM on Sunday, September 25, police had responded to the area to investigate multiple reports of gunfire. Officers found an adult male near the intersection having suffered at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
DNA used to identify remains of victim in 2004 NorCal cold case homicide
SACRAMENTO -- Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff's officials are now asking for the public's help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.Vielguth's remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner's officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites. Sheriff's officials said investigators learned that Vielguth was living as a transient in the six months before her murder, spending time in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Colorado, Nevada and California. She used other last names, including Judkins, Hutchings and Joyce. Investigators asked anyone with information regarding Vielguth's murder or her whereabouts in the months leading to her death to call the sheriff's homicide bureau.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento police investigating South Sacramento homicide
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 3 am Monday morning. A male victim was found and later pronounced dead by medics. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Elder Creek Road and Stockton Blvd. Elder Creek is currently closed between Stockton Blvd and the 65th Street Expressway as homicide detectives investigate the area.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: More shootings in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapped, gas price finger pointing
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
Mountain Democrat
Fatal shooting on Mossy Oak Trail leads to arrest
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Brandon Heckley Monday night on suspicion of fatally shooting 35-year-old Monique Benavidez. Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a Mossy Oak Trail home regarding a woman with a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Alexander Sorey. Mossy Oak Trail is a private road off Cedar Ravine Road on the outskirts of Placerville.
2004 Sacramento County homicide victim identified nearly 20 years later
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Genetic genealogy has led to a break in a nearly two decade old case in Sacramento County. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies were able to identify a 2004 homicide victim as Shannon Vielguth, born in 1969, through genetic genealogy. The sheriff's office launched the initial investigation...
6 killings have now been linked to 1 person of interest in California. Police now say he meets the definition of a serial killer.
Police used ballistics tests and video footage to connect the shootings and are now asking the public's help in identifying a "person of interest."
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
CBS News
Inmate's death at California State Prison - Sacramento being investigated as homicide
REPRESA - A California state prison inmate's death is being investigated as a homicide. At around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, two inmates at California State Prison - Sacramento allegedly attacked inmate Felipe Rodriguez with a weapon that was made in prison, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The incident happened in a maximum-security yard.
