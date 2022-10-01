After an impressive first season at Samford, men’s basketball head coach Bucky McMillan hopes to continue increasing his indelible impact on Samford’s campus. Last year, the Bulldogs were invited to play in the NIT but did not attend due to injuries. The team had a home record of 13-2, which was the best home record in the Southern Conference. Samford’s conference record of 10-8 was the best record they have posted so far since joining the SoCon in 2008. Furthermore, McMillan also helped Samford go 21-11, as they achieved their first 20+ win season since 2016. “Bucky Ball” has become a Samford movement, as regardless of age and affiliation, students are flocking to home games at the Pete Hanna Center.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO