The University of Tulsa welcomes award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee) as the fall 2022 Presidential Lecture Series speaker at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Donald W. Reynolds Center, 3208 E. 8th St. The event is free and open to the public; no registration or reservations are necessary. An audience Q&A will follow the talk.

