Rocky Mount, NC

High School Football: Gryphons end Bulldogs' win streak

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSt6U_0iHiOv9J00

Rocky Mount High School’s football team ended Nash Central’s three-game win streak and picked up its first Big East 2A/3A Conference victory in the process with a 16-7 triumph over the Bulldogs on Homecoming Thursday night at Gryphons Stadium.

The Gryphons improved to 1-1 in the conference and 4-2 overall, while Nash Central dropped to 2-1 in league play and 4-2 overall.

Rocky Mount used a stout defense that allowed just 123 total yards (all on the ground) and forced four turnovers (three fumble recoveries and an interception).

Nash Central, in addition, was hampered by 13 penalties for 106 yards. Many of the flags either stalled offensive drives or kept the Gryphons’ offense on the field.

Rocky Mount was penalized 10 times for 100 yards.

The Bulldogs took the ball first after Rocky Mount deferred possession until the second half.

Behind the running of Javaris Jones, Domique Whitehead, Zay Draughn and James Rodgers, Nash Central moved from its 42-yard line to the RM 26 before an offensive facemask call pushed them back. The drive stalled at the 44 and resulted in a punt, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Gryphons had them set up shop deep in their own territory at the 6.

The Bulldogs defense held and forced a punt. James Rodgers broke through, blocked the kick and Sebreyon Gibson recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, and John William Bulluck’s extra point made it 7-0 with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter.

After another Rocky Mount punt, Nash Central took possession at the Gryphons’ 34 and, in four plays (and a RM penalty), the Bulldogs had moved the ball to the 19.

Penalties for holding and illegal procedure moved the ball back to the 30. Three plays later, the visitors fumbled and Rocky Mount’s Joe Lewis recovered at his own 31.

The Gryphons overcame two penalties on its next drive, using a run of 10 yards by Isaiah Silver and pass completions by Stephon Jones of nine yards to Elijah Battle and 14 yards to Da’marhjae Mitchell to move into NC territory. A 18-yard pass from Jones to Bryson Phillips and two carries for 15 yards by Sam Strachan pushed the ball to the 13, and another facemask penalty on the Bulldogs set up a two-yard TD run by Jones with 4:34 left in the first half. Christian Buck’s PAT tied it at 7-all.

Nash Central, behind Jones, Whitehead, Rodgers and Draughn carrying the load, drove into RM territory again, but an incomplete pass and a penalty set the Bulldogs back again. On second-and-15 from the Gryphons’ 38, the Bulldogs fumbled again and Rocky Mount recovered at their own 28.

Using pass completions from Jones to Mitchell and Silver and a late hit penalty on Nash Central, Rocky Mount was able to overcome two penalties itself on the drive. A 17-yard reception by Mitchell moved the ball to the Bulldogs’ 18-yard line with just one second left in the half.

Buck’s 37-yard field goal was short and wide right, but Nash Central was penalized for leaping over the line and the ball was moved to the 10. Buck got another chance, and his 27-yard field goal was true to end the half, giving the Gryphons a 10-7 advantage.

The teams exchanged punts to begin the third quarter. RM was driving when a pass completion led to a fumble and recovery by the Bulldogs with 4:38 left.

Nash Central had to punt and the Gryphons resumed possession at the Bulldogs’ 38 after a 19-yard kick.

But Rocky Mount wasn’t able to take advantage, as they lost the ball on downs six plays later at the NC 21.

Disaster struck for the Bulldogs on their next drive as the Gryphons recovered a fumble at the NC 22, but again the Bulldogs kept the home team out of the end zone when Whitehead intercepted a pass inside the 5.

Two plays netted 35 yards for the Nash Central offense, but two personal foul penalties plus an unsportsmanlike call derailed the Bulldogs again. Back at their own 7, Nash Central coughed the ball up again when Da’vareeye Wilkes intercepted a pass at the 43.

That led to Rocky Mount’s final points — a 43-yard drive in six plays capped by a one-yard run by Battle with 6:32 remaining to make it 16-7. Strachan and Silver had key runs in the possession and Jones completed a 15-yard pass to Mitchell to set up Battle’s run.

Rocky Mount then recovered a short “pooch” kick and Nash Central was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct again, which moved the ball to the Bulldogs’ 24. However, the visitors were able to hold on downs, giving them one final possession with 4:10 remaining.

RM helped the Bulldogs out with an unsportsmanlike penalty, and Jones, Whitehead and Draughn carried to the Gryphons’ 37. Three plays later, the drive stalled and an incomplete pass turned the ball over on downs.

A big 17-yard run by Silver after NC called its final timeout led the home team taking a knee twice to seal the win.

Rocky Mount rushed for 155 yards as Silver led the way with 66 on 15 carries. Jones completed 8 of 10 passes for 104 yards as Mitchell grabbed four receptions for 58 yards.

Draughn (5-42) and Whitehead (8-38) led the Nash Central rushers.

Both teams will return to the gridiron on Friday (Oct. 7). Nash Central plays host to unbeaten Northern Nash while Rocky Mount goes to Roanoke Rapids.

OTHER RESULTS

Northern Nash 63, Roanoke Rapids 0

The Knights improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference with a shellacking of the Yellow Jackets at home.

Northern Nash is averaging 51.8 points per game while the defense is giving up just 6.3 per contest.

Roanoke Rapids fell to 0-3 and 2-4.

North Edgecombe 51, NWH 8

The Warriors won their third straight game, improving to 3-1 in the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference and 3-3 overall by dismantling Northwest Halifax on the road.

Tarboro 51, Gates 8

The Vikings dispatched the Red Barons in Four Rivers 1A Conference play for their fifth straight victory.

Tarboro (3-0 FRC, 6-1 overall) is tied with Riverside (3-0, 7-0) for the top spot in the conference.

Gates County dropped to 0-2 in the league and 2-4 overall with its third straight defeat.

After an 8-0 first quarter, the Vikings scored 43 unanswered points behind a rushing attack that finished with 417 yards. Mason Satterfield led Tarboro with 144 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries while Cameron McDowell-Moore added 10 carries for 91 yards and a TD. Chris Gunter chipped in 66 yards on five rushes.

McDowell-Moore also caught a 21-yard pass from Omarion Lewis for a TD for the Vikings.

The Red Barons were limited to 143 yards on offense.

SWE 41, North Pitt 28

The Cougars earned their first Eastern Plains 2A Conference triumph by outlasting North Pitt at home on Thursday.

The Cougars improved to 1-2 in the EPC and 2-5 overall by ending a four-game losing skid.

The Panthers fell to 0-2 and 2-4.

SEH 60, RMP 0

Southeast Halifax stayed atop the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference and emerged 4-1 overall with a shutout over Rocky Mount Prep at home.

Prep (0-5 TRC, 0-6 overall) still has not scored this season and its defense is allowing 55.3 points per contest.

RMA 24, Wayne Christian 22

The Eagles improved to 4-2 overall by rallying late to beat Wayne Christian on Thursday night at home.

RMA improved to 1-2 in Big-8 Conference play, while Wayne Christian fell to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the league.

Cary Christian 44, FCS 12

The Patriots dropped to 0-2 in Big-8 Conference play and 4-2 overall after the loss to Cary Christian at home.

Cary Christian emerged 2-1 in league action and 4-1 overall.

