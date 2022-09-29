Read full article on original website
Related
Avocor Expands Product Focus With the Strategic Addition Into a New Category of Displays
WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Avocor, one of the fastest-growing collaboration display companies globally, announced today the launch of the L Series, a new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays. With two models available (touch and non-touch), the L series is designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005575/en/ Avocor has launched the L Series, a new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays. With two models available (touch and non-touch), the L series is designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Ecommerceplatforms.Com – A One-Stop Resourceful Site Packed With Comprehensive Ecommerce Platforms Reviews And Comparisons
Ecommerceplatforms.com is dedicated to providing unbiased, first-hand, in-depth reviews, informative articles, and comparisons of different ecommerce platforms and tools to ensure that users can find the perfect fit for their online business needs. The world of ecommerce businesses is one of the fastest growing markets, with new opportunities coming up...
Lighting Manufacturer Halco Launches B2B eCommerce Site
Digital commerce agency Echidna announced Monday (Oct. 3) that the B2B eCommerce and customer self-service website it built for lighting solutions manufacturer Halco Lighting Technologies has launched. The site delivers streamlined eCommerce operations, enriched data and deep integration with Halco’s Epicor Eclipse enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, helping the company...
3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI
A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
Zacks.com
RingCentral (RNG) Launches AI-Powered Video Capabilities
RNG - Free Report) recently announced the availability of AI-powered video capabilities along with extended browser support for RingCentral MVP and Ring Central Video customers. With the advent of a hybrid work environment, RingCentral has been benefiting from strong revenue growth on increased demand for RNG’s Unified Communications as a...
Grocers, Retailers Drawn to Speed, Proximity of in-Store Micro-Fulfillment
As grocers and retailers work to improve the speed and ease of their order fulfillment capabilities, many are looking to boost their tech and handling capabilities with in-store micro-fulfillment rather than at giant remote warehouses. According to Israel-based startup Get Fabric, the trend of localizing fulfillment is seeing more customers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Vail Resorts making the switch to Hands-Free digital passes
COLORADO — In a press release from September 28, Vail Resorts announced a plan to move away from physical passes and lift tickets. They will implement technology that will allow […]
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
geekwire.com
After selling startup to Baidu, tech vets launch company building AI tools for call centers
Seasalt is building customizable speech recognition tech for enterprise call centers. The founders sold their last startup to Baidu in 2017. The company partners with cloud communications giant Twilio. After selling their last startup to Baidu, a pair of tech vets are jumping back into the crowded space of voice...
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
spendmatters.com
LUPR: Vendor Analysis — SxM solution overview, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]
In this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we give an overview of LUPR, a supplier management (SxM) solution built on Salesforce. Sales and procurement have a lot in common, with the former influencing the latter’s concepts and practices. This is especially true for “digital” as many initiatives related to digital transformation find their origins on the sales side. For example, it took several years for the concept of “customer experience” to be transposed to procurement as “supplier experience.”
zycrypto.com
Web3 Adoption: Disney and Walmart Go Deeper Into Web3 With An Array of New Offerings
Web3 adoption grows with Disney’s increasing efforts for an NFT launch and an entrance to the metaverse. Walmart premieres two new experiences in the metaverse with the rollout of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play. As the crypto community grows, users are delighted with more institutional and...
LayerX Emerges From Stealth To Launch User-First Security Platform For All Browsers
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- LayerX, a Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity startup, has announced its emergence from stealth and the unveiling of its user-first browser security solution that aims to transform any browser into the most secure and manageable workspace, with near-zero user impact. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005524/en/ Source: LayerX
hospitalitytech.com
Lightspeed Restaurant Adds Advanced Insights Features
Lightspeed Restaurant now includes Lightspeed Advanced Insights. The solution has taken a step further in empowering restaurant owners to make confident business decisions using clear and actionable insights from analytics that work seamlessly in the background. Powered by Lightspeed Payments, the Lightspeed Advanced Insights add-on eliminates guesswork with instantaneous analysis...
Macy’s Marketplace Curates In-Demand Brands
In a move aimed at expanding its reach as an omni-channel retailer, Macy’s announced the launch of a curated digital marketplace on its website. The marketplace offers shoppers new brands, merchandise categories and products from third-party merchants and brand partners. The new marketplace includes more than 400 brands across more than 20 product categories. Home brands include Ettitude, Smeg, Sunday Citizen and W&P, along with electronics from LG, Samsung, Sony and TCL. Other additions include children’s and maternity apparel from Bonsie Baby, Dabble & Dollop, Wabi Baby, Everly Grey and Ingrid & Isabel, as well as gift items from The Million...
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in United Kingdom UK
Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the world. Numerous AI startups are promoting the advancement of technology and using it to advance society and improve people’s quality of life. Let’s explore some of the most impressive artificial intelligence-based businesses in the UK. Today’s consumers want to support, work for, and...
salestechstar.com
Facilio Partners With Tutenlabs to Digitize & Automate 10,000 Large Format Retail Stores Across North America
Rolls out a unified AI-driven Connected Retail solution for remote store operations. Facilio, a leader in the property operations & maintenance software space, announced a strategic partnership with Tutenlabs, a US-based IoT solutions provider, to offer a unified solution to optimize store operations and energy efficiency across large retail portfolios in the US.
Comments / 0