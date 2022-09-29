ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The Associated Press

Avocor Expands Product Focus With the Strategic Addition Into a New Category of Displays

WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Avocor, one of the fastest-growing collaboration display companies globally, announced today the launch of the L Series, a new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays. With two models available (touch and non-touch), the L series is designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005575/en/ Avocor has launched the L Series, a new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays. With two models available (touch and non-touch), the L series is designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Ecommerceplatforms.Com – A One-Stop Resourceful Site Packed With Comprehensive Ecommerce Platforms Reviews And Comparisons

Ecommerceplatforms.com is dedicated to providing unbiased, first-hand, in-depth reviews, informative articles, and comparisons of different ecommerce platforms and tools to ensure that users can find the perfect fit for their online business needs. The world of ecommerce businesses is one of the fastest growing markets, with new opportunities coming up...
INTERNET
PYMNTS

Lighting Manufacturer Halco Launches B2B eCommerce Site

Digital commerce agency Echidna announced Monday (Oct. 3) that the B2B eCommerce and customer self-service website it built for lighting solutions manufacturer Halco Lighting Technologies has launched. The site delivers streamlined eCommerce operations, enriched data and deep integration with Halco’s Epicor Eclipse enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, helping the company...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI

A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Personalization#Mobile Device#Mediaclip Designer#Wow#Mediaclip Version
techunwrapped.com

Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations

The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

RingCentral (RNG) Launches AI-Powered Video Capabilities

RNG - Free Report) recently announced the availability of AI-powered video capabilities along with extended browser support for RingCentral MVP and Ring Central Video customers. With the advent of a hybrid work environment, RingCentral has been benefiting from strong revenue growth on increased demand for RNG’s Unified Communications as a...
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights

As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
spendmatters.com

LUPR: Vendor Analysis — SxM solution overview, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]

In this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we give an overview of LUPR, a supplier management (SxM) solution built on Salesforce. Sales and procurement have a lot in common, with the former influencing the latter’s concepts and practices. This is especially true for “digital” as many initiatives related to digital transformation find their origins on the sales side. For example, it took several years for the concept of “customer experience” to be transposed to procurement as “supplier experience.”
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

LayerX Emerges From Stealth To Launch User-First Security Platform For All Browsers

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- LayerX, a Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity startup, has announced its emergence from stealth and the unveiling of its user-first browser security solution that aims to transform any browser into the most secure and manageable workspace, with near-zero user impact. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005524/en/ Source: LayerX
SOFTWARE
hospitalitytech.com

Lightspeed Restaurant Adds Advanced Insights Features

Lightspeed Restaurant now includes Lightspeed Advanced Insights. The solution has taken a step further in empowering restaurant owners to make confident business decisions using clear and actionable insights from analytics that work seamlessly in the background. Powered by Lightspeed Payments, the Lightspeed Advanced Insights add-on eliminates guesswork with instantaneous analysis...
RESTAURANTS
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Marketplace Curates In-Demand Brands

In a move aimed at expanding its reach as an omni-channel retailer, Macy’s announced the launch of a curated digital marketplace on its website. The marketplace offers shoppers new brands, merchandise categories and products from third-party merchants and brand partners. The new marketplace includes more than 400 brands across more than 20 product categories. Home brands include Ettitude, Smeg, Sunday Citizen and W&P, along with electronics from LG, Samsung, Sony and TCL. Other additions include children’s and maternity apparel from Bonsie Baby, Dabble & Dollop, Wabi Baby, Everly Grey and Ingrid & Isabel, as well as gift items from The Million...
RETAIL
salestechstar.com

Facilio Partners With Tutenlabs to Digitize & Automate 10,000 Large Format Retail Stores Across North America

Rolls out a unified AI-driven Connected Retail solution for remote store operations. Facilio, a leader in the property operations & maintenance software space, announced a strategic partnership with Tutenlabs, a US-based IoT solutions provider, to offer a unified solution to optimize store operations and energy efficiency across large retail portfolios in the US.
SOFTWARE

