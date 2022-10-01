Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Reviewing Dayton's Win Over Drake
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton Flyers football returned from a bye week Saturday to win 27-14 over Drake, but there are some improvements that the team acknowledges need to be made. The UD defense was able to keep the Drake offense in check overall, but the Bulldogs did score touchdowns...
dayton247now.com
UC defense tied American Athletic Conference record in win over Tulsa
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team wasn't even the American Athletic Conference leader in quarterback sacks before Saturday. With one big night against Tulsa, the Bearcats begin this week at the top of the national chart. Cincinnati tied a conference record with 11 sacks against the Golden...
dayton247now.com
Missing Greene County girl found safe
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) - A girl reported missing from the Beavercreek Township area has been found. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Danasia Johnson-Dennis, 17, was located safe Tuesday afternoon. Authorities continue to search for 15-year-old Catherine "Nova" Washington who has been reported missing since 6 p.m. Monday. Call Xenia...
Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley Hospital hosts celebration for trauma survivors
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday evening, a special celebration was held inside the Marriott at the University of Dayton, for survivors of trauma. The survivors share a special bond as they were all treated by Miami Valley Hospital‘s Level I Trauma Center. The honorees included Travis Osborne, Neesha...
dayton247now.com
Firefighter released from hospital after injured in Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --A spokesperson for the City of Springfield reports that a firefighter who was hospitalized after falling during a house fire has been released. Firefighter Rob James Baise was released from Miami Valley Hospital on Friday, according to Valerie Lough, Springfield's community information coordinator. Firefighters responded to a...
dayton247now.com
Springboro students write get-well letters to officer injured in the line of duty
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - More than 500 handwritten get-well cards made by students will soon be hands of a local police officer shot in the line of duty. Sixth-graders from Springboro Intermediate School are showing their love and support as Officer Eric Ney is now home recovering. “I know that...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
dayton247now.com
Wright State receives state grant to address pandemic-related learning disruptions
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Romena Holbert, Ph.D., an associate professor of teacher education at Wright State University, has just been awarded a grant from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) to address the interruptions in math and literacy instruction that the COVID-19 outbreak caused for local children. ODE found that...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
dayton247now.com
Driver dead after car crashes into Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their car crashes into a Brookville home early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a car crashing into a home, and catching fire on East Westbrook Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Perry Township Police.
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
dayton247now.com
Three people flown by medical helicopter after two vehicle head-on collision on I-70
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township Sunday morning. Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield was driving a 2008 Chrysler Aspen westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes. Tiger Hickman, 36, of Lost Creek, West Virginia was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on I-70 when he was hit head on, according to troopers.
Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
dayton247now.com
Humane Society, Jeff Schmitt Auto hold annual Car RUFFle for animals in need
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has partnered with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group to bring back their annual Car RUFFle. The raffle supports the animals in need at the Humane Society. One lucky person will win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport during the drawing, which will...
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library to hold programs to raise domestic violence awareness
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Dayton Metro Library has several events to help raise awareness. On Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Main Library, a panel discussion hosted by the YWCA will be held. The panel will focus on survivors and highlight community resources.
