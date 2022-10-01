Co-Founded by NBA Hall of Famer, Steve Nash, BLOCK to Provide a Sport Specific Training and Recovery System to Benefit the Everyday Athlete. BLOCK, a purpose-driven training platform aimed at helping individuals enhance their performance and participation in the sports and activities they love, will launch today for the general public. BLOCK’s live training and on-demand library of content will be accessible via a $9.99 monthly membership through its app and will offer a complimentary 10-day trial.

