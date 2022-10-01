ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DSR Prior Performing Arts Center is designed as a public commons

The College of the Holy Cross has just opened a $110 million performing arts centre designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro expressing the school’s commitment to liberal arts as a core component of its curriculum. The team behind it highlight that it is designed to break down boundaries, celebrating inclusivity and creativity through putting public space for coming together and debate at its heart.
