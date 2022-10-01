Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Celebrated A$AP Rocky's Birthday in a Stunning Black Dress With a High Leg Slit
Rihanna showed her support for her boyfriend and son's father A$AP Rocky last night, attending the rapper's 34th birthday celebration in a chic black one-shoulder dress with a high leg slit. He wore a complementary dark pinstripe suit. The new mom, who welcomed the couple's first child in May, also debuted a shorter shoulder-length hair cut with her side-swept bangs. The couple was photographed leaving the Los Angeles venue early this morning.
Harper's Bazaar
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She Isn't as Close to Her Sisters Anymore: ‘I'm in a Different Place’
If it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is the most distant Kardashian sister, it's probably because she is. Kourtney spoke on Not Skinny But Not Fat's podcast about why she isn't as close to Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they are with each other. It started in 2018, Kourtney...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wore an All-Black Suit for a Breakfast Date with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's romantic date style has officially made its seasonal transition into fall. Yesterday morning, the multi-hyphenate stepped out in Beverly Hills for a fashionable breakfast date with husband Ben Affleck. For the occasion, Lopez opted for a head-to-toe black ensemble, consisting of a belted jacket with gold buttons and...
Harper's Bazaar
See two new official portraits of Harry and Meghan
Two new portraits have been released of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, taken during their UK visit, mere days before the Queen's death. The images show the royal couple moments before going on stage at One Young World Summit, a collective which celebrates young talented leaders who are focused on social impact,
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Does Ana de Armas Sing in Blonde?
Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed on the streamer last Friday, bringing Ana de Armas' performance as the '50s starlet from movie theaters to the small screen. While the film has divided critics and viewers on its fictionalization of Monroe's private life and history of abuse, the No Time to Die actress's performance has been lauded as a soulful transformation into the Some Like It Hot star.
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé Goes to the Ballet in a Sleek Suit and Oversized Coat
Beyoncé made a stylish trip to the ballet last week. The superstar attended the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Wednesday night at NYC's David H. Koch Theater, where she celebrated the world premiere of her sister Solange's original composition "Play Time." For the show, where Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles accompanied the composer, the "Break My Soul" singer wore an elegant custom suit by Sergio Hudson, comprised of flare-leg trousers and a tailored blazer with a snatched waist and red lining at the neckline.
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Has a Futuristic Take on the Barbiecore Trend
Summer may be over, but the color trend of the season is taking over autumnal fashion too. Yesterday, Kylie Jenner headed out for Balenciaga's spring 2023 fashion show in Villepinte, France, in an outfit that put a futuristic spin on the seemingly ubiquitous Barbiecore trend. She wore a hot pink...
Harper's Bazaar
This Is How the Kardashians Supported Kanye West at Balenciaga's Fashion Show
There seems to be no bad blood between Kanye West and his former sisters-in-law. This past weekend, the rapper surprised fans when he opened the runway show for Balenciaga's spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, where he dressed in a military jacket adorned with a "security" patch and matching black leather trousers from the fashion house. The dramatic entrance (complete with mood lighting and a stage caked in mountains of mud) earned the support of Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the younger sisters of Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar
Kim Kardashian Debuts True-Crime Podcast with Chilling Story
Kim Kardashian West Rules on the Best & Worst Trends of the Season Kim Kardashian West Rules on the Best & Worst Trends of the Season. Kim Kardashian is continuing her fight for criminal justice reform with her latest unexpected project. Yesterday, the SKKN founder debuted her new Spotify-exclusive true-crime...
Harper's Bazaar
Sosie Bacon Is the Newly Crowned Queen of Horror
Sosie Bacon has never been one to shy away from a good horror movie. Growing up in Manhattan, the young actress—and daughter of beloved actors Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon—fondly recalls spending Friday nights with friends, seeing mid-aughts films like Jennifer’s Body and House of Wax. “How do I explain it?” she says. “It’s just sort of romantic, going to the theater, knowing that you’re going to see something scary, and your adrenaline is going.” So it should come as no surprise that Bacon now stars in one of her own—Parker Finn’s chill-inducing Smile—which will satisfy today’s audiences for the very same reasons Bacon herself fell in love with the genre.
Comments / 0