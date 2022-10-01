Sosie Bacon has never been one to shy away from a good horror movie. Growing up in Manhattan, the young actress—and daughter of beloved actors Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon—fondly recalls spending Friday nights with friends, seeing mid-aughts films like Jennifer’s Body and House of Wax. “How do I explain it?” she says. “It’s just sort of romantic, going to the theater, knowing that you’re going to see something scary, and your adrenaline is going.” So it should come as no surprise that Bacon now stars in one of her own—Parker Finn’s chill-inducing Smile—which will satisfy today’s audiences for the very same reasons Bacon herself fell in love with the genre.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO