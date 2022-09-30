Kim Kardashian Shells Out $1.26M in SEC Crypto Settlement. Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a $1.26M fine to settle civil charges that she failed to reveal she was paid to promote a particular crypto currency. In a June 13, 2021 Instagram post Kardashian wrote, “Are you guys into crypto? This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends told me about the ethereum max token!” She added different hashtags, including #ad, along with #emax and #disrupthistory, among others. The SEC said she had 225 million Instagram followers at the time of the post.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO