Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
The Sauce, With Sos 10/4/22
Kim Kardashian Shells Out $1.26M in SEC Crypto Settlement. Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a $1.26M fine to settle civil charges that she failed to reveal she was paid to promote a particular crypto currency. In a June 13, 2021 Instagram post Kardashian wrote, “Are you guys into crypto? This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends told me about the ethereum max token!” She added different hashtags, including #ad, along with #emax and #disrupthistory, among others. The SEC said she had 225 million Instagram followers at the time of the post.
iheart.com
Cardi B Surprised Fans At Bad Bunny's Concert Over The Weekend!
YO! I was having major FOMO this weekend not being at SOFI stadium for the Bad Bunny concert. And how appropriate that it was made official that Saturday, October 1st will now forever be known as, "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles!. During his two sold out shows he brought...
iheart.com
Kanye West Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt At YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show
Kanye West has out Kanye'd himself once again. On Monday (October 3), the rapper/fashion mogul kicked off his surprise YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris with quite the bang, choosing to open the show wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. (See a photo of Ye in the shirt HERE)
iheart.com
Kanye Concerns Fans with Bloody Lip & Bruised Face At Paris Fashion Week
Ye walked in the Balenciaga show and attended the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend. However, fans became concerned after seeing Kanye arrive with a bloodied lip and bruising on the side of his face. He also sported an oversized black hoodie with a military-style cargo jacket over the top, baggy pants and boots.
Comments / 0