Jalen Hurts embraces Doug Pederson after the game: 'You're the reason I'm here'
Hurts, of course, was controversially drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Howie Roseman, Pederson, and the Eagles, as Carson Wentz was expected to be the team’s franchise quarterback.
WATCH: Jason Kelce gets Doug Pederson's jacket following Eagles' win over Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson made his return to Philadelphia this week as the Birds faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles came back from a two touchdown deficit and beat the Jaguars, 29-21, to spoil Pederson's visit with his new squad. As expected, Pederson met up with several of his former players following the game, including Eagles center Jason Kelce. Usually, players swap jerseys following the game, but how about jackets? Well, that's what Pederson gave Kelce.After chatting, Kelce asked Pederson for his jacket and he delivered. The Eagles gave Pederson a warm-welcome and standing ovation at the Linc when the Jaguars were introduced -- as they should've. He's an Eagles legend for bringing the franchise its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Pederson also talked with some of his other former players before and after the game. Pederson and the Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts next week, while the Eagles will play the Arizona Cardinals.
