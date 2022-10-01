OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is one of only five teams in the country that have two players with five or more rushing touchdowns. The list also includes Kansas, Syracuse, Ole Miss and UNLV. For Nebraska, Anthony Grant and Casey Thompson each have the handful of rushing touchdowns. Grant has 114 carries which is far more than anyone else on the team, Ajay Allen is next with 33 carries. Grant is averaging more than five yards per carry has 600 yards through five games.

