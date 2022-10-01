Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
WOWT
Huskers unique rushing attack and Malcolm Hartzog earns Big Ten freshman award
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is one of only five teams in the country that have two players with five or more rushing touchdowns. The list also includes Kansas, Syracuse, Ole Miss and UNLV. For Nebraska, Anthony Grant and Casey Thompson each have the handful of rushing touchdowns. Grant has 114 carries which is far more than anyone else on the team, Ajay Allen is next with 33 carries. Grant is averaging more than five yards per carry has 600 yards through five games.
unothegateway.com
Head swimming and diving coach resigns
The UNO swimming and diving program announced the resignation of Todd Samland, who has been a part of the Mavericks’ team for nearly 25 years. Samland has been the only head coach in history for the Maverick team and oversaw the addition of men’s swimming and diving in 2020. Connie Claussen, a pioneer for women’s athletics at UNO, hired Samland in 1999. Samland is a UNO alumni and has led multiple athletes and teams to the NCAA tournament and the Summit League Conference tournament.
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players
Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
247Sports
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph gushes over Huskers' toughness after first career victory
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph earned his first career victory Saturday when the Huskers pulled away from Indiana in the fourth quarter for a much-needed 35-21 victory. It certainly was not pretty. Nebraska had 12 penalties for 111 yards and multiple sideline incidents, but the Huskers found a way...
Joseph discusses Saturday night's penalty problems; no comment for now on Corcoran ejection
It was a beautiful ending for the Huskers after an ugly first three quarters of footballs. Mostly, because of flags. Here, there and everywhere. Nebraska racked up 12 penalties for 111 yards while Indiana had 11 for 92. Were the officials whistle happy? Arguably so. But the Huskers picked up...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Memorial Stadium security looks to curtail bottle-throwing in student section, improve fan safety
As the game clock ticked down on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Georgia Southern Eagles had officially secured a stunning 45-42 upset victory over the Nebraska Huskers at Memorial Stadium. An elated group of Eagle players sprinted down the sideline in celebration and went directly to the south end zone —...
Nebraska Football: (Lack of) missed tackles tells the defensive tale
The Nebraska football team got its first win over an FBS team in almost a year. There are a ton of reasons why the Huskers were able to pull off the victory. Certainly, defense is right at the top of the list, but that still leaves the question, “why was the defense suddenly better?”
KETV.com
Big Ten sets another evening kickoff for the Huskers
OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans will have to wait until 6:30 p.m. to watch Nebraska take-on Purdue. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday the October 15th game will be a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in West Lafayette, Indiana. It will be the third, straight weekend for a Husker night...
saturdaytradition.com
Bill Busch shares incredible moment with family following first win as Nebraska's interim DC
Bill Busch had his debut as interim DC at Nebraska against Indiana on Saturday. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 at home. Busch’s defense was able to force 1 turnover in the win. Nebraska also held Indiana to 290 total yards of offense, with 223 through the air and 67 on the ground.
kfornow.com
Huskers Battle Past Maryland, 3-1
(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) COLLEGE PARK, MD. – The #3 Nebraska volleyball team earned a hard-fought 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22) win at Maryland on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers improved to 12-1 (4-0 Big Ten) on the season with their fifth straight win. Nebraska’s 12-1 start is its best since 2018.
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Westside High School student teacher killed in Lincoln crash
A teacher from Westside Highschool was killed in a car crash over the weekend. Ben Lenagh was identified in a statement from the school to parents.
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
kfornow.com
Tom Lorenz Passes Away
(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, died Saturday morning at a local hospital. He was 65. Lorenz had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalized due to pain issues earlier this week before his sudden death early Saturday. Lorenz is survived by...
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
