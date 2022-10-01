ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Huskers unique rushing attack and Malcolm Hartzog earns Big Ten freshman award

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is one of only five teams in the country that have two players with five or more rushing touchdowns. The list also includes Kansas, Syracuse, Ole Miss and UNLV. For Nebraska, Anthony Grant and Casey Thompson each have the handful of rushing touchdowns. Grant has 114 carries which is far more than anyone else on the team, Ajay Allen is next with 33 carries. Grant is averaging more than five yards per carry has 600 yards through five games.
LINCOLN, NE
unothegateway.com

Head swimming and diving coach resigns

The UNO swimming and diving program announced the resignation of Todd Samland, who has been a part of the Mavericks’ team for nearly 25 years. Samland has been the only head coach in history for the Maverick team and oversaw the addition of men’s swimming and diving in 2020. Connie Claussen, a pioneer for women’s athletics at UNO, hired Samland in 1999. Samland is a UNO alumni and has led multiple athletes and teams to the NCAA tournament and the Summit League Conference tournament.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players

Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Silver Hawk#The Silver Hawks#Knights
KETV.com

Big Ten sets another evening kickoff for the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans will have to wait until 6:30 p.m. to watch Nebraska take-on Purdue. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday the October 15th game will be a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in West Lafayette, Indiana. It will be the third, straight weekend for a Husker night...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
kfornow.com

Huskers Battle Past Maryland, 3-1

(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) COLLEGE PARK, MD. – The #3 Nebraska volleyball team earned a hard-fought 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22) win at Maryland on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers improved to 12-1 (4-0 Big Ten) on the season with their fifth straight win. Nebraska’s 12-1 start is its best since 2018.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
kfornow.com

Tom Lorenz Passes Away

(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, died Saturday morning at a local hospital. He was 65. Lorenz had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalized due to pain issues earlier this week before his sudden death early Saturday. Lorenz is survived by...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
COLUMBUS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy