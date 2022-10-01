Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen Walters
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
13abc.com
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
presspublications.com
Michelle Jo (Vargo) Maix
Michelle Jo Maix, age 54, of Millbury, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born on November 19, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio to Carol and Joseph Vargo. Michelle was a 1986 graduate of Clay High School. She helped open Maumee Bay State Park Lodge in 1991where she worked as a sales and catering manager. Michelle also worked as the director of sales at Staybridge Suites before taking care of her kids and grandkids. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed canning her own food. Michelle was an avid Ohio State fan, Detroit Redwings, and Toledo Storm fan. She will be dearly missed.
13abc.com
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill
MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
13abc.com
One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
fcnews.org
Swanton takes next step for DORA
Swanton Village Council members agreed last week to take the next step toward creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the village. A DORA allows visitors aged 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors and in participating businesses within the area’s boundaries, during designated hours, and according to DORA rules.
983nashicon.com
Jeff Tuttle – 1961 – 2022
Jeff had several jobs throughout his career from being a car salesman, owner of the Michigan Timberwolves football team, a restaurant owner, and a country singer. He pursued a career in country music while he and Michelle lived in Ireland for two and a half years performing in numerous pubs and concert venues before returning home to Monroe. Jeff was quite proud of the CD he recorded titled, “Living Like a Millionaire and Ain’t Got a Dime”.
Man overdoses while driving, drives into front porch of east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man overdosed while he was driving his vehicle in east Toledo Monday afternoon and struck the front porch of a home as a result. On Oct. 3, Toledo Police received numerous calls about a man driving recklessly and possibly overdosing in his vehicle. A TPD...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Habitat for Humanity joined by women of WTOL 11 to build house for survivor of domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — A domestic violence survivor, mother and grandmother is getting a brand new home with the help of a new group of friends. On Saturday morning, Habitat for Humanity, with the help of a group of ladies from WTOL11 and other volunteers, raised the frame of Lisa Wittenberg's new house as part of a Women Build event.
13abc.com
GOP U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio campaigning in NW Ohio with Donald Trump Jr.
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The GOP U.S. Senate candidate looking to fill Rob Portman’s seat is making a campaign stop in Northwest Ohio this week with the Trump family’s backing. JD Vance is holding a campaign event in Perrysburg Wednesday with Donald Trump Jr. It’s at the Graystone...
West Toledo bank robbed Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
13abc.com
I-Team: Federal investigation into local check washing scam
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal investigation is now under way into that check washing scam the I-Team has been telling you about all week. People in our area are out tens of thousands of dollars. That coming as we’ve found at least 3 families victimized by this and the pattern is sounding too familiar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
13abc.com
TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. TPD continues to investigate...
Vehicle crashes into south Toledo gas station Sunday; plus, one person stabbed, hospitalized Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an alarm from the Sunoco Gas Station on Byrne Road early Sunday. When crews arrived shortly after 2:25 a.m., it appeared a vehicle was used to run into the gas station building. According the a police report, it also appeared someone had attempted to take the ATM from inside the building, but was unsuccessful.
13abc.com
Driver splits car and pole in half
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
Comments / 0