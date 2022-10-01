Michelle Jo Maix, age 54, of Millbury, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born on November 19, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio to Carol and Joseph Vargo. Michelle was a 1986 graduate of Clay High School. She helped open Maumee Bay State Park Lodge in 1991where she worked as a sales and catering manager. Michelle also worked as the director of sales at Staybridge Suites before taking care of her kids and grandkids. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed canning her own food. Michelle was an avid Ohio State fan, Detroit Redwings, and Toledo Storm fan. She will be dearly missed.

MILLBURY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO