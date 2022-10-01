Read full article on original website
Robert Bradley Bradshaw
Robert Bradley Bradshaw, 75, of Columbia, KY died Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Glensfork, KY on March 9, 1947 to the late William Travis and Doris Gray Grant Bradshaw. Mr. Bradshaw was a member of the Glensfork Community...
Gerald Norris
Gerald Norris, 87, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at 4:28 a.m. at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. He was born July 11, 1935, in Cumberland County, to the late Robert A. (Bob) and Clara Melton Norris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Laymon Norris.
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 27, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Katherine J. Duvon-Santos, 20, and Martine A. Lopez, 27, both of Paducah. Lydia B. Skaggs, 23, and Bryce J. Martin, 23, both of Cave City. Sept. 28, 2022:. Erin A....
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
Kenneth Wade “Kenney” Constant
Kenneth Wade “Kenney” Constant, 57, Glasgow, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late James Walton Constant and Mary Elizabeth Morgan Constant. He was a former employee of R R Donnelley and Sons who loved turkey hunting, fishing, and playing video games.
Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County
BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
'Not who my husband is' | Wife of suspect in Nelson County police shooting said he belongs in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic violence suspect, who is accused of attempted murder of Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies, was in court on Tuesday. Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. As Curtis faced a judge,...
I-75 reopened in Rockcastle County following Tuesday morning crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 9:00 a.m. UPDATE***. Officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department confirmed all lanes of I-75 are now open following a semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. We are following reports of a semi-truck crash on I-75. Mount Vernon Fire Department officials said I-75...
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Sept. 26, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 26 – Sept. 30, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Man dies after being crushed by equipment at Hardin County job site
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead following an accident Thursday morning at a Hardin County job site. View scenes from the accident in the player above. Elizabethtown Police responded just before 7:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Central Hardin High School. According to officials at the...
Police: Sonic manager provided drugs to underage employee
ONEIDA | A former manager at Oneida’s Sonic Drive-In has been arrested after allegedly giving drugs to an underage employee of the restaurant. Sue Ann Stull, 44, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers Friday evening in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred at the Oneida drive-in restaurant in July.
Movie to film in Barren County next month
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s all lights, camera, action in Glasgow as Hollywood comes to town. Barren County announced on Facebook American Cinemas International will be filming a movie there next month, and say the film will be sold to Hallmark or UpTV. They also said to keep an...
Road Rage Incident Leads To Shots Fired
On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:51 A.M. Campbellsville Police received a complaint of shots fired at the intersection of Meader Street and Nancy Cox Drive. After an investigation, it was determined that 22-year old Zachary L. Robertson of Campbellsville got into a verbal altercation with a 79-year old male over a road rage incident. During the verbal altercation, Robertson fired several shot into the 79-year old male’s vehicle. Robertson was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.
