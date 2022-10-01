ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cane Valley, KY

Comments / 1

Related
adairvoice.com

Robert Bradley Bradshaw

Robert Bradley Bradshaw, 75, of Columbia, KY died Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Glensfork, KY on March 9, 1947 to the late William Travis and Doris Gray Grant Bradshaw. Mr. Bradshaw was a member of the Glensfork Community...
COLUMBIA, KY
adairvoice.com

Gerald Norris

Gerald Norris, 87, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at 4:28 a.m. at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. He was born July 11, 1935, in Cumberland County, to the late Robert A. (Bob) and Clara Melton Norris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Laymon Norris.
COLUMBIA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Cane Valley, KY
City
Louisville, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 27, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Katherine J. Duvon-Santos, 20, and Martine A. Lopez, 27, both of Paducah. Lydia B. Skaggs, 23, and Bryce J. Martin, 23, both of Cave City. Sept. 28, 2022:. Erin A....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
AOL Corp

5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say

Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
wcluradio.com

Kenneth Wade “Kenney” Constant

Kenneth Wade “Kenney” Constant, 57, Glasgow, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late James Walton Constant and Mary Elizabeth Morgan Constant. He was a former employee of R R Donnelley and Sons who loved turkey hunting, fishing, and playing video games.
GLASGOW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputation#University Of Louisville#Farm Machinery#Traffic Accident#The Community Voice#C R Jones Rd
WLKY.com

Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County

BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

I-75 reopened in Rockcastle County following Tuesday morning crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 9:00 a.m. UPDATE***. Officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department confirmed all lanes of I-75 are now open following a semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. We are following reports of a semi-truck crash on I-75. Mount Vernon Fire Department officials said I-75...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Sept. 26, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 26 – Sept. 30, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
indherald.com

Police: Sonic manager provided drugs to underage employee

ONEIDA | A former manager at Oneida’s Sonic Drive-In has been arrested after allegedly giving drugs to an underage employee of the restaurant. Sue Ann Stull, 44, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers Friday evening in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred at the Oneida drive-in restaurant in July.
SOMERSET, KY
WBKO

Movie to film in Barren County next month

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s all lights, camera, action in Glasgow as Hollywood comes to town. Barren County announced on Facebook American Cinemas International will be filming a movie there next month, and say the film will be sold to Hallmark or UpTV. They also said to keep an...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Road Rage Incident Leads To Shots Fired

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:51 A.M. Campbellsville Police received a complaint of shots fired at the intersection of Meader Street and Nancy Cox Drive. After an investigation, it was determined that 22-year old Zachary L. Robertson of Campbellsville got into a verbal altercation with a 79-year old male over a road rage incident. During the verbal altercation, Robertson fired several shot into the 79-year old male’s vehicle. Robertson was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy