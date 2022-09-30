ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

WTHR

Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night

RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
INDIANA STATE
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 DE Elijah Rushing Knows He's A Priority For Notre Dame

Notre Dame didn’t waste any time reaching out to Elijah Rushing‍ when the Irish finally could on Sept. 1st. “They were one of the first ones to call me,” the 2024 Arizona defensive end told Irish Sports Daily, noting the Notre Dame staff reached just after midnight.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Football Depth Chart | BYU Week

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for Saturday's game against BYU. WR Braden Lenzy Joe Wilkins Jr. TE Michael Mayer Eli Raridon OR Holden Staes/Davis Sherwood. LG Jarrett Patterson Andrew Kristofic Rocco Spindler. C Zeke Correll Pat Coogan. RG Josh Lugg Andrew Kristofic. RT Blake Fisher Michael Carmody. DEFENSE.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian

Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Diamond Pet Foods' $259 Million Indiana Facility to Open in 2024

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Diamond Pet Foods revealed an update on...
RUSHVILLE, IN
Fox 59

New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

Poll Shows Trouble for Morales

Editor’s Note: This poll was conducted BEFORE we broke the story regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Diego Morales. A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Indiana between September 25th and 26th shows Republicans in danger of losing the Secretary of State’s race this fall.
INDIANA STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles

A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
MONTPELIER, OH
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WFYI

Feds allege Keystone RV discriminated against worker with disability

Federal officials filed suit Wednesday against major northern Indiana RV manufacturer Keystone for alleged disability discrimination against an employee. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit says an employee with a disability was fired for taking time off to attend his medical appointments and surgery. The company, a subsidiary of...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

IURC approves Duke Energy’s 7.2% rate hike

It's the second rate request approved in a matter of monts. Duke Energy customers will again feel the squeeze. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the utility’s request for a 7.2% rate hike, Duke’s second in a matter of months. The change goes into effect in October. Duke...
INDIANA STATE

