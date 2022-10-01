Read full article on original website
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/3): Stanton-Essex, Central Decatur move in
(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
kmaland.com
KMAland Swimming (10/4): LC posts another impressive night
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central beat both Des Moines Roosevelt and Des Moines Hoover in swimming on Tuesday. Sydnee Collins had another strong night with wins in the 200 yard IM and 500 yard freestyle while Kylee Brown was the winner in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly. Mia...
kmaland.com
Audubon's breakout star Olsen reflects on another big week
(Audubon) -- Audubon sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has had one of the biggest breakout seasons in KMAland this year. Through seven games, Olsen has rushed for 793 yards, passed for 468 and accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns to lead the Wheelers. “I didn’t think I’d have such a year like...
KMAland Soccer (10/4): Teale nets hat trick in Maryville win
(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys rolled to a 9-1 win over Benton in KMAland soccer on Tuesday. Kason Teale had a hat trick while Truett Haer and Quinn Pettlon each scored twice for the Spoofhounds in the win. Landon Baker and Lane Hazen also scored one time each.
kmaland.com
Worth County, East Atchison move up in latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll
(KMAland) -- Worth County moved back into the top five of the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Tigers jumped from No. 6 to No. 5 while North Andrew held down their top spot at No. 1 and Platte Valley stayed put at No. 4. East Atchison moved up one to No. 6.
kmaland.com
K-State's Myers lands Big 12 Rookie of the Week
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State freshman Shaylee Myers was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday. Myers had a match-high 17 kills in K-State’s sweep over Iowa State on Sunday, adding three blocks, two digs and an ace. Myers also had 10 kills in three sets during a match with Texas Tech earlier in the week.
kmaland.com
Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, October 3rd, 2022
(Silver Spring, MD) -- A new report ranks Iowa seventh worst in the U-S for the number of fatal accidents in 2021 involving trains and children under 19. Mark Chandler, senior research associate at Safe Kids Worldwide, says eight accidents in the state last year involved children and trains, four of which resulted in deaths. One of the deaths was in Black Hawk County while three other children were killed and a fourth injured in Clarke County. Chandler urges Iowa parents to talk with their kids about the hazards and to help create a community of rail safety advocates.
kmaland.com
Fremont-Mills board faces redistricting
(Tabor) -- New census figures are impacting the Fremont-Mills School Board's boundaries. Superintendent David Gute presented a redistricting map to the Fremont-Mills School Board at a recent meeting. Gute tells KMA News the 2020 Census forced the district to change the boundaries in each of the five directors' districts. "With...
Meet the Candidates: Rusty Black
(Undated) -- For the next month, KMA News presents "Meet the Candidates," a special series of reports featuring the candidates running in key area races in the November 8 general election. Our first segment features the first of two candidates running in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, which covers most of the state's northwest region, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland.
kmaland.com
Berryhill to receive Iowa Council of Teachers of English award
(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic High School English and journalism teacher is the latest recipient of a statewide distinguished service award. Allison Berryhill is slated to receive the Iowa Council of Teachers of English 2022 Distinguished Service Award. The recognition is the highest given to an English teacher each year. The award recognizes an instructional leader whose service to English or language arts has contributed significantly with a local, regional, state, or national impact in their school district, area education agency, college, or institution. Berryhill tells KMA News she is honored to be among the award recipients.
kmaland.com
Weekend Shen assault leads to arrest
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman is charged in connection with an alleged assault early Sunday morning. Shenandoah Police say 54-year-old Tammie Laynette Comstock was arrested for serious assault, a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers were contacted at around 3 a.m. regarding an altercation taking place in the 800 block of West Nishna Road.
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane
NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
kmaland.com
Mary Leighton Combs, 87, New Market
Location:New Market Church of Christ, 301 Main St. New Market. Notes:Mary passed away on June 14, 2022.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
kmaland.com
Gregg visits Manildra Milling plant in Hamburg
(Hamburg) -- Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg made a sweep through KMAland yesterday afternoon. As part of his and Governor Kim Reynolds' annual 99-county tour, Gregg paid a visit to the Manildra Milling Corporation location in Hamburg before sending off a group of veterans on an honor flight in Council Bluffs. During the visit to Hamburg, Gregg tells KMA News he received an overview of the operation, which highlights "value-added" agriculture with further processing wheat and flour into other food ingredients. For example, he says one product could eliminate the need for a heat source when making pudding.
kmaland.com
Jerry King, 79, Blockton
Happy 79th Birthday to Jerry King of Blockton, IA Love your favorite daughter Kristie and the Searl Clan.
