Earlham, IA

kmaland.com

KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/3): Stanton-Essex, Central Decatur move in

(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Swimming (10/4): LC posts another impressive night

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central beat both Des Moines Roosevelt and Des Moines Hoover in swimming on Tuesday. Sydnee Collins had another strong night with wins in the 200 yard IM and 500 yard freestyle while Kylee Brown was the winner in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly. Mia...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Audubon's breakout star Olsen reflects on another big week

(Audubon) -- Audubon sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has had one of the biggest breakout seasons in KMAland this year. Through seven games, Olsen has rushed for 793 yards, passed for 468 and accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns to lead the Wheelers. “I didn’t think I’d have such a year like...
AUDUBON, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Soccer (10/4): Teale nets hat trick in Maryville win

(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys rolled to a 9-1 win over Benton in KMAland soccer on Tuesday. Kason Teale had a hat trick while Truett Haer and Quinn Pettlon each scored twice for the Spoofhounds in the win. Landon Baker and Lane Hazen also scored one time each.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

K-State's Myers lands Big 12 Rookie of the Week

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State freshman Shaylee Myers was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday. Myers had a match-high 17 kills in K-State’s sweep over Iowa State on Sunday, adding three blocks, two digs and an ace. Myers also had 10 kills in three sets during a match with Texas Tech earlier in the week.
MANHATTAN, KS
hawkeyesports.com

Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, October 3rd, 2022

(Silver Spring, MD) -- A new report ranks Iowa seventh worst in the U-S for the number of fatal accidents in 2021 involving trains and children under 19. Mark Chandler, senior research associate at Safe Kids Worldwide, says eight accidents in the state last year involved children and trains, four of which resulted in deaths. One of the deaths was in Black Hawk County while three other children were killed and a fourth injured in Clarke County. Chandler urges Iowa parents to talk with their kids about the hazards and to help create a community of rail safety advocates.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Fremont-Mills board faces redistricting

(Tabor) -- New census figures are impacting the Fremont-Mills School Board's boundaries. Superintendent David Gute presented a redistricting map to the Fremont-Mills School Board at a recent meeting. Gute tells KMA News the 2020 Census forced the district to change the boundaries in each of the five directors' districts. "With...
TABOR, IA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kmaland.com

Meet the Candidates: Rusty Black

(Undated) -- For the next month, KMA News presents "Meet the Candidates," a special series of reports featuring the candidates running in key area races in the November 8 general election. Our first segment features the first of two candidates running in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, which covers most of the state's northwest region, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Berryhill to receive Iowa Council of Teachers of English award

(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic High School English and journalism teacher is the latest recipient of a statewide distinguished service award. Allison Berryhill is slated to receive the Iowa Council of Teachers of English 2022 Distinguished Service Award. The recognition is the highest given to an English teacher each year. The award recognizes an instructional leader whose service to English or language arts has contributed significantly with a local, regional, state, or national impact in their school district, area education agency, college, or institution. Berryhill tells KMA News she is honored to be among the award recipients.
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Weekend Shen assault leads to arrest

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman is charged in connection with an alleged assault early Sunday morning. Shenandoah Police say 54-year-old Tammie Laynette Comstock was arrested for serious assault, a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers were contacted at around 3 a.m. regarding an altercation taking place in the 800 block of West Nishna Road.
SHENANDOAH, IA
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane

NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
kmaland.com

Gregg visits Manildra Milling plant in Hamburg

(Hamburg) -- Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg made a sweep through KMAland yesterday afternoon. As part of his and Governor Kim Reynolds' annual 99-county tour, Gregg paid a visit to the Manildra Milling Corporation location in Hamburg before sending off a group of veterans on an honor flight in Council Bluffs. During the visit to Hamburg, Gregg tells KMA News he received an overview of the operation, which highlights "value-added" agriculture with further processing wheat and flour into other food ingredients. For example, he says one product could eliminate the need for a heat source when making pudding.
HAMBURG, IA
kmaland.com

Jerry King, 79, Blockton

Happy 79th Birthday to Jerry King of Blockton, IA Love your favorite daughter Kristie and the Searl Clan.
BLOCKTON, IA

