(Silver Spring, MD) -- A new report ranks Iowa seventh worst in the U-S for the number of fatal accidents in 2021 involving trains and children under 19. Mark Chandler, senior research associate at Safe Kids Worldwide, says eight accidents in the state last year involved children and trains, four of which resulted in deaths. One of the deaths was in Black Hawk County while three other children were killed and a fourth injured in Clarke County. Chandler urges Iowa parents to talk with their kids about the hazards and to help create a community of rail safety advocates.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO