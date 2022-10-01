ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

Right! Poem by Yonah Jeong

My wife, my family hated the books I had for a very long time. In particular, my wife always advises me to throw away more books even now, and threatens me if I don't listen, so I repeat to throw away the books. The thing my family hates the most is 'books'. Children only like their mothers. My family hates the books I love more. When I tell a good verse or a story that touches me, the degree of dislike gets worse. Sometimes they even went out of the house. I have always been dissatisfied with myself. Why do they hate books? In fact, there are very few books in the children's room. Not the books they need to study at school, but of course in the online era. Children will learn at school too. The most necessary thing in the world is wisdom, and that it is hidden somewhere in a bookshelf, not where there are in the box of gold and silver treasures. That's why wise people don't exchange books for gold and silver... and this morning, as I sat down at my desk looking at the books to write this poem, morning sun began to write something on the desk. I made up my mind and read it. 'It's not that they hate books, it's that they hate husband and father who don't live by the books you red.' I nodded my head and answered firmly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Swiss Museums Investigate Their Collections, a Disputed Lucian Freud Painting, and More: Morning Links for September 20, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RESTITUTION REPORT. Last week, the Swiss city of Basel said it would provide funding to five institutions, so that they could research objects that may have been unethically obtained, Swissinfo reports. The project will further work that already started at the Kunstmuseum Basel, which has begun reviewing the provenances of some artworks that were acquired during the Nazi era. The project has been given a budget of CHF 250,000 (about $259,000). Meanwhile, the Guardian offered a look inside the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, which has repeatedly faced the scorn of experts and activists who claim that many objects on...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumi
poemhunter.com

As A Poet... Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey

Brahminical excesses if humiliating and unnecessaily hypocritical,. I am anti--Dalit if if found digressing and deogatory in cultural perspectives. N.B. Carry it from the beginning, As A Poet, this too is a part of the poem continuing fromt here. Dots given as for it is not uploaded, maybe it there is already a poem of that that title, hence the change otherwise dots would not have been.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Erase Wars In The Mind! Poem by Ramesh T A

Already too much pollution and diseases have made the world a graveyard;. If wars are to be fought, it can be done only in Space or Star war is the option;. Laser weapons are the ones then all will use to do such wars in Space sure;. X rays and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Translation#Poem#Lost In Translation#Translators#Spanish#Greek#Notre Dame
poemhunter.com

Nature The Stepping Stone To Success! Poem by Ramesh T A

Cool and pleasant rain clouds welcome all in the morning;. Myna birds making their special calls to their groups for. Their morning hunt of little fish in the nearby ponds and. Little squirrels too have started making their screeching calls!. The very welcoming morning makes one feel confidence sure;. Yet...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Silver And Gold Poem by Jim Yerman

There is so much wisdom at our fingertips these days. by philosophers and sages. Perusing their different writings in their different languages. their message is the same. they left the key to the art of living. They wrote of. Love. Compassion. Acceptance. They wrote of giving. and forgiving. They left...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
poemhunter.com

India's Lost Childhood! Poem by Raj Kashyap

Download image of this poem. Trafficking is an alarming issue, destroying and stealing millions of childhood each and every year.8 Children are Trafficked each day India, According to NCRB. Main types of Trafficking 1. Sex Trafficking 2. Forced Labor 3. Debt Bondage What we can do to help these children- 1.Spread Education.2.More NGO's.3.More Stronger Laws.4. Reduce Poverty.
MOVIES
Odyssey

Poetry on Odyssey: Where God Was Too Weary To Stay A God

So we embark on journeys together. Where dreams are too tired and lost to stay dreams. Where God was too weary to stay a God. Israel may have called this Babylon. Into the town where our hearts won't be the same. The road to the once-civilization. Which only has at...
RELIGION
poemhunter.com

Hate But I Love Poem by Honey Shine

Sudden I forget about my happiness life.. Cause every time and every day... I just think how to make you Happy... I hate really I hate you... How can you take all my mind...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Ken, Anne And Eleanor Poem by Jim Yerman

Have been flowing since the dawn of time. I'll be frank…watch Ken Burns's ‘The U. S. and the Holocaust' and read Anne's diary. An innocent young child who, because of her religion,. faced unimaginable enmity and strife…. who never had the chance to grow old…. to have a...
ENTERTAINMENT
poemhunter.com

Equality Of Man And Woman! Poem by Ramesh T A

There's no difference between male and female due to dress;. Man wears tight jeans pant with shirt of one's own choice. And woman wears pantaloons with blouse like shirt she loves;. Both man and woman are equalized by similarity of dress!. Modern world civilization has made them equal in all...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Questions Not Answered Poem by Chan Mongol

Is it too much to ask to rebuild WTC by the U.S beholders?. To rebuild the pride, neck and head, the beloved twin towers!. Why couldn't they give us back our old World Trade Center?. They didn't reveal hidden agendas and the answer. Meanwhile, we almost forgot the 9th of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy