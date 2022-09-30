ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

poemhunter.com

Silver And Gold Poem by Jim Yerman

There is so much wisdom at our fingertips these days. by philosophers and sages. Perusing their different writings in their different languages. their message is the same. they left the key to the art of living. They wrote of. Love. Compassion. Acceptance. They wrote of giving. and forgiving. They left...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Bang Poem by The Poet SPIEL

You're your own landlord. your oven's caked with a decade's burnt cheese crud. your fridge is barely cranking out a miserable 60 degrees. and what's with the sand-filled laced patent leather shoe. the teethmarks on the shellacked apple. the burnt phonebook with half-inch holes drilled through it. the handwrit two-page...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Moonlit Nights Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey

The moonlit nights do not let me sleep so the memories of yours tagged with, the reminiscences and memoirs of yours, all viewed with love and remembered all of a sudden. Those moonlit nights do not let me sleep, the memories of yours tagged with and I remembering, remembering you so lovefully, so painfully where those days of memories and reflections slipped by, passed by, O, those moonlit nights!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Poem
poemhunter.com

Consumed In Dance Poem by Douglas Nichols

I feel the radiance from the flickering crackles. As I sit mesmerized by the wispy-glowing dance before me. Ethereal fingers consuming solid form. In time, a dull inviting glow. With intermittent pulsating tones. Like heartbeats, laced with feathery ashen remnants. Starting in glutinous consumption. And ending in smoldering, rumination,. Till...
THEATER & DANCE
poemhunter.com

Sometimes, It's Wise To Just Be A Pigeon. Poem by Angie M..

And I can be happy there in the hope. In the flight and fall of myself and others. Sometimes the air is still and sometimes I'm blessed feeling the safety in the current. Yet, there will always be those flights when I find out the flow was false. Those, I linger in grievance and then circle back.
ANIMALS
poemhunter.com

Souvenirs Of Your Smile Poem by Hebert Logerie

You were so enlightened, so verdant and full of life. You were so tender and distant from the caterpillars. That leave the heart thirsty for a brighter future. Obviously, it's too early to think about death. Oh! You used to be so pious, now you've lost yourself. You no longer...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Repartee For Piety Poem by Desiraju Surya Narayana

BUT BREEZE NEVER HEED ABOUT HIMSELF. TO VEGETATE A SEED IN OMPHALOS OF COPSE. THIS MADE SHRUBS SLATE OUT COLLOQUY. WHICH MADE BREEZE BECOME NATURAL. AND SHE AROUSES FOR COLLOQUY. HEARING COLLOQUY,. THEY FELT DISCOMFORT,. SO SHE DECIDED TO REPARTEE,. REPARTEE FOR PIETY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Abstract Mind Poem by Ashok Thakur

How he wanted to break my dream. I have watched running wind- how they blow. And dive slow, very slow. I want more, but don't know what. Please don't disappoint anymore, i am tiered, and i fired.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Best Story Teller Poem by Randy McClave

Singing how life has done him so very wrong. Or any hell speaking preacher. Even better than the proud parent who has a story to say. Or the fisherman telling how the big one got away. Better than and person speaking to a cop. Why they were speeding or why...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

When I Care For Someone Poem by Leann Pilgrim

It don't matter how far apart we are I will always still want them. Once I love I become someone else who would protect,. No matter the distance or your flaws. Because when I go into protection mode I don't give a heck,. To me their personality to me has...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Christ Of Saint John Of The Cross Poem by Denis Martindale

There is a painting of the scene, the day they killed the Nazarene,. As John and Mary, side-by-side, surveyed the Cross on which Christ died. And yet we see Christ from above, beholding Him, the King of Love,. As if we see the Father's view, of Christ who died for...
RELIGION
poemhunter.com

Hard To Stay Behind Poem by Bulent Karaalioglu

And my insides burn and freeze. Bright as light and clear as water. His name is as bright as he is. It's a pity she has to leave on such a sunny day. When the princess of the house took my sister away from me. I was eleven or twelve.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

