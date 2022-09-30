Read full article on original website
Silver And Gold Poem by Jim Yerman
There is so much wisdom at our fingertips these days. by philosophers and sages. Perusing their different writings in their different languages. their message is the same. they left the key to the art of living. They wrote of. Love. Compassion. Acceptance. They wrote of giving. and forgiving. They left...
Bang Poem by The Poet SPIEL
You're your own landlord. your oven's caked with a decade's burnt cheese crud. your fridge is barely cranking out a miserable 60 degrees. and what's with the sand-filled laced patent leather shoe. the teethmarks on the shellacked apple. the burnt phonebook with half-inch holes drilled through it. the handwrit two-page...
Moonlit Nights Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey
The moonlit nights do not let me sleep so the memories of yours tagged with, the reminiscences and memoirs of yours, all viewed with love and remembered all of a sudden. Those moonlit nights do not let me sleep, the memories of yours tagged with and I remembering, remembering you so lovefully, so painfully where those days of memories and reflections slipped by, passed by, O, those moonlit nights!
Colors Poem by Bryan Taplits
Colors no longer are what they seemed. The Technicolor of wakefulness is no longer on my plate. Signaling me to change my course.
Consumed In Dance Poem by Douglas Nichols
I feel the radiance from the flickering crackles. As I sit mesmerized by the wispy-glowing dance before me. Ethereal fingers consuming solid form. In time, a dull inviting glow. With intermittent pulsating tones. Like heartbeats, laced with feathery ashen remnants. Starting in glutinous consumption. And ending in smoldering, rumination,. Till...
Sometimes, It's Wise To Just Be A Pigeon. Poem by Angie M..
And I can be happy there in the hope. In the flight and fall of myself and others. Sometimes the air is still and sometimes I'm blessed feeling the safety in the current. Yet, there will always be those flights when I find out the flow was false. Those, I linger in grievance and then circle back.
I Am Not What People Say Poem by Gajanan Mishra
I am not what you feel guys. My experiences I give them. And I am going beyond emptiness. Touch, and I want to taste.
Souvenirs Of Your Smile Poem by Hebert Logerie
You were so enlightened, so verdant and full of life. You were so tender and distant from the caterpillars. That leave the heart thirsty for a brighter future. Obviously, it's too early to think about death. Oh! You used to be so pious, now you've lost yourself. You no longer...
I Will Give You The Moon Poem by Satish Verma
Looking uphill to climb to the moon. love you to wear black clouds again. Let us kill each other to reach heaven. eating strawberries once more.
Searching Thunder Poem by The Poet SPIEL
Sayin she'd been searchin for a man just like him sayin.
Repartee For Piety Poem by Desiraju Surya Narayana
BUT BREEZE NEVER HEED ABOUT HIMSELF. TO VEGETATE A SEED IN OMPHALOS OF COPSE. THIS MADE SHRUBS SLATE OUT COLLOQUY. WHICH MADE BREEZE BECOME NATURAL. AND SHE AROUSES FOR COLLOQUY. HEARING COLLOQUY,. THEY FELT DISCOMFORT,. SO SHE DECIDED TO REPARTEE,. REPARTEE FOR PIETY.
Abstract Mind Poem by Ashok Thakur
How he wanted to break my dream. I have watched running wind- how they blow. And dive slow, very slow. I want more, but don't know what. Please don't disappoint anymore, i am tiered, and i fired.
The Best Story Teller Poem by Randy McClave
Singing how life has done him so very wrong. Or any hell speaking preacher. Even better than the proud parent who has a story to say. Or the fisherman telling how the big one got away. Better than and person speaking to a cop. Why they were speeding or why...
When I Care For Someone Poem by Leann Pilgrim
It don't matter how far apart we are I will always still want them. Once I love I become someone else who would protect,. No matter the distance or your flaws. Because when I go into protection mode I don't give a heck,. To me their personality to me has...
Christ Of Saint John Of The Cross Poem by Denis Martindale
There is a painting of the scene, the day they killed the Nazarene,. As John and Mary, side-by-side, surveyed the Cross on which Christ died. And yet we see Christ from above, beholding Him, the King of Love,. As if we see the Father's view, of Christ who died for...
Hard To Stay Behind Poem by Bulent Karaalioglu
And my insides burn and freeze. Bright as light and clear as water. His name is as bright as he is. It's a pity she has to leave on such a sunny day. When the princess of the house took my sister away from me. I was eleven or twelve.
Choosing Love, Choosing Life Poem by Rebecca Navarre
Can our lives, yet we lock the door tight. weatherman said, no chance of snow. can go. No way to change the song we chose.
