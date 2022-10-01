Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners promote Justin Hollander to general manager
Justin Hollander will now have a title to match his increased responsibilities in the Mariners front office. On Sunday morning, the Mariners announced that Hollander had been promoted from assistant general manager to executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations. “Justin has been an integral part of our...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners fall to Tigers, giving Toronto top wild-card spot
SEATTLE — After a second straight disappointing loss at T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Mariners are officially headed on the road to start the playoffs. Thanks to the combined forces of a 4-3 Mariners loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday, and a 5-1 Toronto Blue Jays victory over Baltimore, the Mariners will first have to win the wild-card series on the road if they want to play their first home playoff game since 2001.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners place Sam Haggerty on IL, recall Abraham Toro
As Sam Haggerty writhed in pain in the dirt behind second base following an awkward feet first slide on his easy steal of second base, manager Scott Servais couldn’t hide a look of concerned frustration as he and athletic trainer Kevin Orlovsky hurried on to the field to check on his player.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Haniger's letter was a great pep talk for us all
To the editor — Mitch Haniger wrote a letter to Mariners fans last fall that I found meaningful. I don’t think I was alone. I recognize there are about 100 people in the Mariners organization working very hard right now to achieve the things he saw as within reach. And a million people are watching the outcome with hope for success.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Fans can watch Mariners wild card games at T-Mobile Park
While the Mariners won't have a home playoff game to start the 2021 postseason, Mariners fans can still go to T-Mobile Park to watch them play in the three-game wild card series over the weekend. The Mariners announced they will hold viewing parties for fans at the stadium for the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Where Cal Raleigh’s playoff-clinching HR ranks in Mariners history
For more than 20 years, the arc of Mariners history has bent toward 1995. A disproportionate amount of the most thrilling, heart-stopping and enduring moments in club history took place during that unlikely run from 13 games behind the Angels in July to the AL West title in September (after a one-game playoff) and a Division Series win for the ages over the Yankees.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners will travel to Toronto for wild-card series
The Mariners will head north to Canada for their first postseason game since 2001. After pulling out a stunning 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Tigers in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader and the Red Sox defeating the Rays, 6-0, in a rain-shortened 5-inning game at Fenway Park, the Mariners clinched the second wild-card spot (No. 5 seed) in the American League playoffs.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks outlast Lions, hold off comeback in wild 48-45 win
DETROIT — In the 728 games the Seahawks had played before Sunday, they had always punted at least once. But in a wild 48-45 win over the Lions at Ford Field, punter Michael Dickson never took the field other than to hold on field goals and PATs. Dickson laughed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9. Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the Niners their seventh straight regular-season win over their in-state rivals. The Rams won the matchup that meant most in last season’s NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title, but this meeting looked more like their recent regular-season meetings. San Francisco used a relentless defense to slow down coach Sean McVay’s offense and got enough big plays for the win.
NFL・
Yakima Herald Republic
Four Downs with Bob Condotta: Breaking down Seahawks’ wild Week 4 win over Lions
One thing we know about the 2022 Seahawks through four games is to take the over. After Sunday’s 48-45 win over the Lions, the template suddenly seems set of a team capable of scoring at will — at least against a defense as bad as Detroit’s — but capable of being scored on at will, as well.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sounders’ 13-year playoff streak comes to end after loss in Kansas City
Stefan Frei wove in and out of the shadows of Children’s Mercy Park for one of the better opening halves to an MLS match in his career. The Sounders keeper dived left, popped up to dive right and popped up for another save as Sporting Kansas City played with the vigor of a playoff finale. But the home side had long been eliminated from contention when they hosted the Sounders on Sunday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Can Geno Smith play his way into a permanent role with the Seahawks?
Could Geno Smith really be the long-term answer for the Seahawks at quarterback?. That, and more, in this week’s Seahawks Twitter mailbag (with questions lightly edited for clarity). We’ll start with two questions on the same Smith-related topic. @noahdpeterson asked: “At what point is quarterback not the priority...
Comments / 0