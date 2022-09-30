My wife, my family hated the books I had for a very long time. In particular, my wife always advises me to throw away more books even now, and threatens me if I don't listen, so I repeat to throw away the books. The thing my family hates the most is 'books'. Children only like their mothers. My family hates the books I love more. When I tell a good verse or a story that touches me, the degree of dislike gets worse. Sometimes they even went out of the house. I have always been dissatisfied with myself. Why do they hate books? In fact, there are very few books in the children's room. Not the books they need to study at school, but of course in the online era. Children will learn at school too. The most necessary thing in the world is wisdom, and that it is hidden somewhere in a bookshelf, not where there are in the box of gold and silver treasures. That's why wise people don't exchange books for gold and silver... and this morning, as I sat down at my desk looking at the books to write this poem, morning sun began to write something on the desk. I made up my mind and read it. 'It's not that they hate books, it's that they hate husband and father who don't live by the books you red.' I nodded my head and answered firmly.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO