Many People Love Poetry Poem by The Original Tom Maxwell
A couple of questions, many of you may have pondered. Styles, I realize someone started each one, is that saying,. I've been writing for 20 years, I have never 1 time tried to,. Follow a style in any way, is there an eternal law,. That new style could not be...
Colors Poem by Bryan Taplits
Colors no longer are what they seemed. The Technicolor of wakefulness is no longer on my plate. Signaling me to change my course.
Sometimes,2nd Edition, Flowers In Flames Poem by Matloob Bokhari
Sometimes I think I can't live in this land anymore. Sometimes I think we should leave everything, Leave the land. Leave everything to breathe the enchanting scent of love. Enjoy there fragrant tea, teach parentless children. Burn all interpretations of the book of love. And teach children the Book of...
The Journey Poem by anais vionet
To take the hero's journey, I left the ordinary world. Now my heart is wildly pounding because the wolf is at my door. That tireless executioner craves the very blood therein my veins,. but I set out to defeat it, so I guess I can't complain. The wolf is known...
Moonlit Nights Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey
The moonlit nights do not let me sleep so the memories of yours tagged with, the reminiscences and memoirs of yours, all viewed with love and remembered all of a sudden. Those moonlit nights do not let me sleep, the memories of yours tagged with and I remembering, remembering you so lovefully, so painfully where those days of memories and reflections slipped by, passed by, O, those moonlit nights!
Seeking Hairspray Poem by Deanna Samuels
Arrived on Fire Island from flight the night before. -not allowed to pack with carry-on a hairspray can. either a spray or even a press button. When enquiring, the answer was sorry, all gone. My hair already by this time, was flying away - one untidy mop!. Nothing to keep...
Wilder And Wilder Dancing Poem by Evelyn Judy Buehler
Frenzied, melodic tunes are playing, in the lime green forests,. In whistles, croaks and chirping, where jade growth is lawless,. And nature is humming and dancing, all over the azure world- Then colors dance on even skies, where sunset lately swirled. Stars and moon gaze all nighttime, at the never...
Silver And Gold Poem by Jim Yerman
There is so much wisdom at our fingertips these days. by philosophers and sages. Perusing their different writings in their different languages. their message is the same. they left the key to the art of living. They wrote of. Love. Compassion. Acceptance. They wrote of giving. and forgiving. They left...
Consumed In Dance Poem by Douglas Nichols
I feel the radiance from the flickering crackles. As I sit mesmerized by the wispy-glowing dance before me. Ethereal fingers consuming solid form. In time, a dull inviting glow. With intermittent pulsating tones. Like heartbeats, laced with feathery ashen remnants. Starting in glutinous consumption. And ending in smoldering, rumination,. Till...
Erase Wars In The Mind! Poem by Ramesh T A
Already too much pollution and diseases have made the world a graveyard;. If wars are to be fought, it can be done only in Space or Star war is the option;. Laser weapons are the ones then all will use to do such wars in Space sure;. X rays and...
Repartee For Piety Poem by Desiraju Surya Narayana
BUT BREEZE NEVER HEED ABOUT HIMSELF. TO VEGETATE A SEED IN OMPHALOS OF COPSE. THIS MADE SHRUBS SLATE OUT COLLOQUY. WHICH MADE BREEZE BECOME NATURAL. AND SHE AROUSES FOR COLLOQUY. HEARING COLLOQUY,. THEY FELT DISCOMFORT,. SO SHE DECIDED TO REPARTEE,. REPARTEE FOR PIETY.
Sometimes, It's Wise To Just Be A Pigeon. Poem by Angie M..
And I can be happy there in the hope. In the flight and fall of myself and others. Sometimes the air is still and sometimes I'm blessed feeling the safety in the current. Yet, there will always be those flights when I find out the flow was false. Those, I linger in grievance and then circle back.
How Much Is Giving Up? Poem by Althea Tan
Only one is left unlocked. Are their spiteful words, all made to hurt, the pinnacle if my pain?. And I'm finally at the top. I'll fly and fall through the air. (Please, just let me fall)
All Round Development Of Personality! Poem by Ramesh T A
Living in harmony with Nature is the mission of all in the world;. Education in Nature only can help all to know reality and ultimate reality;. Development of body, mind and soul is possible only in Nature;. Dusserah festival hints at development of these for real progress!. Total education lies...
Souvenirs Of Your Smile Poem by Hebert Logerie
You were so enlightened, so verdant and full of life. You were so tender and distant from the caterpillars. That leave the heart thirsty for a brighter future. Obviously, it's too early to think about death. Oh! You used to be so pious, now you've lost yourself. You no longer...
I Knew A Girl (Sonnet) Poem by Dipankar Sadhukhan
And balanced with dark night and sunny day. By her sweet words in a magical way. And plan how to trap the youth in her fort. She listened to songs which weren't obsolate. Love making with guys was just like a sport. If one kissed her, she informed her lover.
