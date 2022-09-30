Read full article on original website
poemhunter.com
Bang Poem by The Poet SPIEL
You're your own landlord. your oven's caked with a decade's burnt cheese crud. your fridge is barely cranking out a miserable 60 degrees. and what's with the sand-filled laced patent leather shoe. the teethmarks on the shellacked apple. the burnt phonebook with half-inch holes drilled through it. the handwrit two-page...
poemhunter.com
Searching Thunder Poem by The Poet SPIEL
Sayin she'd been searchin for a man just like him sayin.
poemhunter.com
Maybe That's It Poem by Holly Gardner
Like some kind of wreath. But the one uninitiated girl. Worked a little as a chambermaid. And I went to clean the room she'd died in. She wouldn't budge, and kept talking. The nerve of some specters. I said, 'get out of here.'. But she's okay it seems. Maybe that's...
poemhunter.com
Sometimes, It's Wise To Just Be A Pigeon. Poem by Angie M..
And I can be happy there in the hope. In the flight and fall of myself and others. Sometimes the air is still and sometimes I'm blessed feeling the safety in the current. Yet, there will always be those flights when I find out the flow was false. Those, I linger in grievance and then circle back.
poemhunter.com
Sometimes,2nd Edition, Flowers In Flames Poem by Matloob Bokhari
Sometimes I think I can't live in this land anymore. Sometimes I think we should leave everything, Leave the land. Leave everything to breathe the enchanting scent of love. Enjoy there fragrant tea, teach parentless children. Burn all interpretations of the book of love. And teach children the Book of...
poemhunter.com
Colors Poem by Bryan Taplits
Colors no longer are what they seemed. The Technicolor of wakefulness is no longer on my plate. Signaling me to change my course.
poemhunter.com
Christ Of Saint John Of The Cross Poem by Denis Martindale
There is a painting of the scene, the day they killed the Nazarene,. As John and Mary, side-by-side, surveyed the Cross on which Christ died. And yet we see Christ from above, beholding Him, the King of Love,. As if we see the Father's view, of Christ who died for...
poemhunter.com
My Funny Learning Experience Poem by Alexander Julian
A student reads my essay and writes on my essay the following correction:. Have you seen a "correction" on your essay like this one in school?. This is not a correction. Maybe I'm telling the truth and the reader just finds it confusing. A wrong answer can be confusing. But,...
poemhunter.com
How Much Is Giving Up? Poem by Althea Tan
Only one is left unlocked. Are their spiteful words, all made to hurt, the pinnacle if my pain?. And I'm finally at the top. I'll fly and fall through the air. (Please, just let me fall)
poemhunter.com
Moonlit Nights Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey
The moonlit nights do not let me sleep so the memories of yours tagged with, the reminiscences and memoirs of yours, all viewed with love and remembered all of a sudden. Those moonlit nights do not let me sleep, the memories of yours tagged with and I remembering, remembering you so lovefully, so painfully where those days of memories and reflections slipped by, passed by, O, those moonlit nights!
poemhunter.com
The Sonnet For True Freedom And Democracy Poem by Tengre Asasiun Gurun Tengre
The millions of the people were gathering from here and there,. The Longing for the true democracy heated the air. And the yearning for freedom blazed up, to be the flare.4. Last five years, the nation was operated by pseudo democrats,. The president was impeached, ridiculed and detained by the...
poemhunter.com
I Am Not What People Say Poem by Gajanan Mishra
I am not what you feel guys. My experiences I give them. And I am going beyond emptiness. Touch, and I want to taste.
poemhunter.com
Silver And Gold Poem by Jim Yerman
There is so much wisdom at our fingertips these days. by philosophers and sages. Perusing their different writings in their different languages. their message is the same. they left the key to the art of living. They wrote of. Love. Compassion. Acceptance. They wrote of giving. and forgiving. They left...
poemhunter.com
Repartee For Piety Poem by Desiraju Surya Narayana
BUT BREEZE NEVER HEED ABOUT HIMSELF. TO VEGETATE A SEED IN OMPHALOS OF COPSE. THIS MADE SHRUBS SLATE OUT COLLOQUY. WHICH MADE BREEZE BECOME NATURAL. AND SHE AROUSES FOR COLLOQUY. HEARING COLLOQUY,. THEY FELT DISCOMFORT,. SO SHE DECIDED TO REPARTEE,. REPARTEE FOR PIETY.
poemhunter.com
Consumed In Dance Poem by Douglas Nichols
I feel the radiance from the flickering crackles. As I sit mesmerized by the wispy-glowing dance before me. Ethereal fingers consuming solid form. In time, a dull inviting glow. With intermittent pulsating tones. Like heartbeats, laced with feathery ashen remnants. Starting in glutinous consumption. And ending in smoldering, rumination,. Till...
poemhunter.com
End Times? Poem by Ray Lucero
Can it be, mankind has reached the 'End of times'?. Is it time they're held-account for heinous crimes?
poemhunter.com
Abstract Mind Poem by Ashok Thakur
How he wanted to break my dream. I have watched running wind- how they blow. And dive slow, very slow. I want more, but don't know what. Please don't disappoint anymore, i am tiered, and i fired.
poemhunter.com
All Round Development Of Personality! Poem by Ramesh T A
Living in harmony with Nature is the mission of all in the world;. Education in Nature only can help all to know reality and ultimate reality;. Development of body, mind and soul is possible only in Nature;. Dusserah festival hints at development of these for real progress!. Total education lies...
poemhunter.com
I Knew A Girl (Sonnet) Poem by Dipankar Sadhukhan
And balanced with dark night and sunny day. By her sweet words in a magical way. And plan how to trap the youth in her fort. She listened to songs which weren't obsolate. Love making with guys was just like a sport. If one kissed her, she informed her lover.
poemhunter.com
