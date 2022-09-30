ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

poemhunter.com

Bang Poem by The Poet SPIEL

You're your own landlord. your oven's caked with a decade's burnt cheese crud. your fridge is barely cranking out a miserable 60 degrees. and what's with the sand-filled laced patent leather shoe. the teethmarks on the shellacked apple. the burnt phonebook with half-inch holes drilled through it. the handwrit two-page...
poemhunter.com

Maybe That's It Poem by Holly Gardner

Like some kind of wreath. But the one uninitiated girl. Worked a little as a chambermaid. And I went to clean the room she'd died in. She wouldn't budge, and kept talking. The nerve of some specters. I said, 'get out of here.'. But she's okay it seems. Maybe that's...
poemhunter.com

Sometimes, It's Wise To Just Be A Pigeon. Poem by Angie M..

And I can be happy there in the hope. In the flight and fall of myself and others. Sometimes the air is still and sometimes I'm blessed feeling the safety in the current. Yet, there will always be those flights when I find out the flow was false. Those, I linger in grievance and then circle back.
poemhunter.com

Sometimes,2nd Edition, Flowers In Flames Poem by Matloob Bokhari

Sometimes I think I can't live in this land anymore. Sometimes I think we should leave everything, Leave the land. Leave everything to breathe the enchanting scent of love. Enjoy there fragrant tea, teach parentless children. Burn all interpretations of the book of love. And teach children the Book of...
poemhunter.com

Christ Of Saint John Of The Cross Poem by Denis Martindale

There is a painting of the scene, the day they killed the Nazarene,. As John and Mary, side-by-side, surveyed the Cross on which Christ died. And yet we see Christ from above, beholding Him, the King of Love,. As if we see the Father's view, of Christ who died for...
poemhunter.com

My Funny Learning Experience Poem by Alexander Julian

A student reads my essay and writes on my essay the following correction:. Have you seen a "correction" on your essay like this one in school?. This is not a correction. Maybe I'm telling the truth and the reader just finds it confusing. A wrong answer can be confusing. But,...
poemhunter.com

Moonlit Nights Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey

The moonlit nights do not let me sleep so the memories of yours tagged with, the reminiscences and memoirs of yours, all viewed with love and remembered all of a sudden. Those moonlit nights do not let me sleep, the memories of yours tagged with and I remembering, remembering you so lovefully, so painfully where those days of memories and reflections slipped by, passed by, O, those moonlit nights!
poemhunter.com

Silver And Gold Poem by Jim Yerman

There is so much wisdom at our fingertips these days. by philosophers and sages. Perusing their different writings in their different languages. their message is the same. they left the key to the art of living. They wrote of. Love. Compassion. Acceptance. They wrote of giving. and forgiving. They left...
poemhunter.com

Repartee For Piety Poem by Desiraju Surya Narayana

BUT BREEZE NEVER HEED ABOUT HIMSELF. TO VEGETATE A SEED IN OMPHALOS OF COPSE. THIS MADE SHRUBS SLATE OUT COLLOQUY. WHICH MADE BREEZE BECOME NATURAL. AND SHE AROUSES FOR COLLOQUY. HEARING COLLOQUY,. THEY FELT DISCOMFORT,. SO SHE DECIDED TO REPARTEE,. REPARTEE FOR PIETY.
poemhunter.com

Consumed In Dance Poem by Douglas Nichols

I feel the radiance from the flickering crackles. As I sit mesmerized by the wispy-glowing dance before me. Ethereal fingers consuming solid form. In time, a dull inviting glow. With intermittent pulsating tones. Like heartbeats, laced with feathery ashen remnants. Starting in glutinous consumption. And ending in smoldering, rumination,. Till...
poemhunter.com

Abstract Mind Poem by Ashok Thakur

How he wanted to break my dream. I have watched running wind- how they blow. And dive slow, very slow. I want more, but don't know what. Please don't disappoint anymore, i am tiered, and i fired.
poemhunter.com

All Round Development Of Personality! Poem by Ramesh T A

Living in harmony with Nature is the mission of all in the world;. Education in Nature only can help all to know reality and ultimate reality;. Development of body, mind and soul is possible only in Nature;. Dusserah festival hints at development of these for real progress!. Total education lies...
poemhunter.com

I Knew A Girl (Sonnet) Poem by Dipankar Sadhukhan

And balanced with dark night and sunny day. By her sweet words in a magical way. And plan how to trap the youth in her fort. She listened to songs which weren't obsolate. Love making with guys was just like a sport. If one kissed her, she informed her lover.
