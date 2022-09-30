Read full article on original website
Related
poemhunter.com
As A Poet... Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey
Brahminical excesses if humiliating and unnecessaily hypocritical,. I am anti--Dalit if if found digressing and deogatory in cultural perspectives. N.B. Carry it from the beginning, As A Poet, this too is a part of the poem continuing fromt here. Dots given as for it is not uploaded, maybe it there is already a poem of that that title, hence the change otherwise dots would not have been.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
Many People Love Poetry Poem by The Original Tom Maxwell
A couple of questions, many of you may have pondered. Styles, I realize someone started each one, is that saying,. I've been writing for 20 years, I have never 1 time tried to,. Follow a style in any way, is there an eternal law,. That new style could not be...
poemhunter.com
The Journey Poem by anais vionet
To take the hero's journey, I left the ordinary world. Now my heart is wildly pounding because the wolf is at my door. That tireless executioner craves the very blood therein my veins,. but I set out to defeat it, so I guess I can't complain. The wolf is known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
poemhunter.com
Colors Poem by Bryan Taplits
Colors no longer are what they seemed. The Technicolor of wakefulness is no longer on my plate. Signaling me to change my course.
poemhunter.com
Sometimes,2nd Edition, Flowers In Flames Poem by Matloob Bokhari
Sometimes I think I can't live in this land anymore. Sometimes I think we should leave everything, Leave the land. Leave everything to breathe the enchanting scent of love. Enjoy there fragrant tea, teach parentless children. Burn all interpretations of the book of love. And teach children the Book of...
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
Wilder And Wilder Dancing Poem by Evelyn Judy Buehler
Frenzied, melodic tunes are playing, in the lime green forests,. In whistles, croaks and chirping, where jade growth is lawless,. And nature is humming and dancing, all over the azure world- Then colors dance on even skies, where sunset lately swirled. Stars and moon gaze all nighttime, at the never...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poemhunter.com
End Times? Poem by Ray Lucero
Can it be, mankind has reached the 'End of times'?. Is it time they're held-account for heinous crimes?
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
Consumed In Dance Poem by Douglas Nichols
I feel the radiance from the flickering crackles. As I sit mesmerized by the wispy-glowing dance before me. Ethereal fingers consuming solid form. In time, a dull inviting glow. With intermittent pulsating tones. Like heartbeats, laced with feathery ashen remnants. Starting in glutinous consumption. And ending in smoldering, rumination,. Till...
poemhunter.com
Mahatma Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed
The Mahatma is also lovingly called Bapu and Gandhi ji;. Always the harmonious slogan of that advocate of peace. (An Acrostic Poem: First letter of each line spells out MAHATMA)
poemhunter.com
Erase Wars In The Mind! Poem by Ramesh T A
Already too much pollution and diseases have made the world a graveyard;. If wars are to be fought, it can be done only in Space or Star war is the option;. Laser weapons are the ones then all will use to do such wars in Space sure;. X rays and...
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
The Way To Yong-Mi-Ri Poem by Kinsley Lee
To the Yong-Mi-Ri, the leaves began to brown. Was off the city streets and town. In softly and the sunlight shined in warm. Were put and withered but bleached form. The dragonflies were flying as the autumn winds. I was standing between the tombs, and was seeing. Their flying, and...
poemhunter.com
The Sonnet For True Freedom And Democracy Poem by Tengre Asasiun Gurun Tengre
The millions of the people were gathering from here and there,. The Longing for the true democracy heated the air. And the yearning for freedom blazed up, to be the flare.4. Last five years, the nation was operated by pseudo democrats,. The president was impeached, ridiculed and detained by the...
poemhunter.com
All Round Development Of Personality! Poem by Ramesh T A
Living in harmony with Nature is the mission of all in the world;. Education in Nature only can help all to know reality and ultimate reality;. Development of body, mind and soul is possible only in Nature;. Dusserah festival hints at development of these for real progress!. Total education lies...
poemhunter.com
Nonviolence Is New Weapon! Poem by Ramesh T A
World nonviolence day is celebrated in memory of Gandhi by UNO. In memory of his birthday for the promotion of nonviolence and peace;. Smile, love and peace are the top means Gandhi followed for freedom movement;. Nothing can stop and find any discrepancy in it and freedom was granted!. Such...
poemhunter.com
Seeking Hairspray Poem by Deanna Samuels
Arrived on Fire Island from flight the night before. -not allowed to pack with carry-on a hairspray can. either a spray or even a press button. When enquiring, the answer was sorry, all gone. My hair already by this time, was flying away - one untidy mop!. Nothing to keep...
Comments / 0