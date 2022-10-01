ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two injured in Boating Accident at LOTO

Two people were injured following a boating accident that occurred Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Ranger Bass Boat, driven by 68-year-old Ward H. Twyford of St. Charles, was crossing the main channel at the 18-mile marker around 3:40 p.m., when it slowed for another vessel, a 2002 Searay, driven by 57-year-old Penny A. Thurman of Grain Valley. Twyford pulled into the path of the Searay and was struck by it.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

How Bad Could Hurricane Ian Be? Waffle House Is Closed, So Bad

How bad could Hurricane Ian be? If you buy into the Waffle House Index, bad. Really bad. If you're not aware, Wikipedia says The Waffle House Index is an informal metric named after the restaurant chain that the Federal Emergency Management Agency uses to determine the impact a storm has on a community and the likely scale of assistance a community will need in the aftermath of a disaster.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Man Pleads Guilty In Deaths Of Two Wisconsin Brothers

A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.
BRAYMER, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lt. Gov. Kehoe proclaims 4-H Week in Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson proclaimed Oct. 2-8 as National 4-H Week in Missouri. 4-H State Council President Emily Taylor, Vice President Lynn Dyer and council adviser Erin Stanley received the proclamation at the governor’s office from Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. This year’s “Opportunity4All” campaign rallies support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Looking To Hire IT People

The State of Missouri’s Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) within the Office of Administration (OA) will hold a hiring event from 1 – 4 p.m. on September 30 at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building, Room 490, 301 W High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101. OA-ITSD is...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill To Cut Income Taxes

Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut that Gov. Mike Parson requested and ditched a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes. The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning next year and phase in additional cuts until the rate hits 4.5%. The bill applies to the top income tax rate, which covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

33 States Exempt Clergy From Reporting Abuse

Thirty-three states exempt clergy from laws requiring professionals such as teachers and doctors to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials if the church deems the information privileged, an Associated Press review has found. This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of child sex...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy