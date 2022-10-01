Read full article on original website
Missouri Makes Big Investment In Electric Cars. Would You Drive One?
In the past month, I have been to a few classic car shows. It brought back memories of some of the cool vehicles of the past. I suppose if I ever win a large amount of money, I would like to buy a classic muscle car, one of the best Detroit ever made.
Two injured in Boating Accident at LOTO
Two people were injured following a boating accident that occurred Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Ranger Bass Boat, driven by 68-year-old Ward H. Twyford of St. Charles, was crossing the main channel at the 18-mile marker around 3:40 p.m., when it slowed for another vessel, a 2002 Searay, driven by 57-year-old Penny A. Thurman of Grain Valley. Twyford pulled into the path of the Searay and was struck by it.
How Bad Could Hurricane Ian Be? Waffle House Is Closed, So Bad
How bad could Hurricane Ian be? If you buy into the Waffle House Index, bad. Really bad. If you're not aware, Wikipedia says The Waffle House Index is an informal metric named after the restaurant chain that the Federal Emergency Management Agency uses to determine the impact a storm has on a community and the likely scale of assistance a community will need in the aftermath of a disaster.
Missouri man convicted in brothers’ deaths admits to fraud
A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorney's office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Missouri Man Pleads Guilty In Deaths Of Two Wisconsin Brothers
A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
Lt. Gov. Kehoe proclaims 4-H Week in Missouri
Gov. Mike Parson proclaimed Oct. 2-8 as National 4-H Week in Missouri. 4-H State Council President Emily Taylor, Vice President Lynn Dyer and council adviser Erin Stanley received the proclamation at the governor’s office from Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. This year’s “Opportunity4All” campaign rallies support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H...
Tax Breaks For Farmers Near Passage in Missouri Legislature
A $40 million tax credit package for Missouri farmers and other agricultural businesses neared passage Monday, when a committee voted to send the bill to the full state Senate. The bill is expected to come up for a final Senate vote Tuesday. The measure extends several agricultural tax credits that...
Missouri Looking To Hire IT People
The State of Missouri’s Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) within the Office of Administration (OA) will hold a hiring event from 1 – 4 p.m. on September 30 at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building, Room 490, 301 W High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101. OA-ITSD is...
Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill To Cut Income Taxes
Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut that Gov. Mike Parson requested and ditched a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes. The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning next year and phase in additional cuts until the rate hits 4.5%. The bill applies to the top income tax rate, which covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income.
33 States Exempt Clergy From Reporting Abuse
Thirty-three states exempt clergy from laws requiring professionals such as teachers and doctors to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials if the church deems the information privileged, an Associated Press review has found. This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of child sex...
