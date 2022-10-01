Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Roundup: Cle Elum soccer wins EWAC battle of unbeatens 2-0
CLE ELUM — It took nearly 60 minutes to break a scoreless tie in a matchup of the final two unbeatens in EWAC girls soccer Tuesday night. Cle Elum found the first breakthrough and Nellie Nichols added a second to seal a 2-0 win over Highland. At 7-0 in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ellensburg surges wear down Selah for 3-1 victory
SELAH — Getting out quick and establishing a lead and tempo hasn’t been a problem for Ellensburg’s volleyball team. Closing out the tough ones, well, that’s been another matter. Until Tuesday night. With decisive runs in the second half of each of their set wins, the...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: 150 years of Methodism in Yakima Valley
Wesley United Methodist Church’s congregation is celebrating the faith’s sesquicentennial Sunday. Like the community surrounding it, the church has grown with the Valley, from its humble beginnings with a circuit preacher to a congregation that follows a mission to “serve Christ, community and creation.”. A formal Methodist...
Yakima Herald Republic
Grandview woman dies in I-82 crash near Prosser
The Washington State Patrol responded to a one-car fatal crash Sunday morning near Prosser that killed a 46-year-old Grandview woman. WSP reported a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Nora Orosco was eastbound on Interstate 82 near milepost 79 at 8:38 a.m. when it left the roadway, entered the median and struck a guardrail. The vehicle spun and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Indian boarding school buildings at Fort Simcoe State Park no longer standing
Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online. It was established...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two killed in UTV crash following Yakima police pursuit
Two people were killed early Saturday morning when their side-by-side UTV crashed following a high-speed chase. Yakima police saw the Polaris RZR driving east on River Road from 40th Avenue around 1 a.m., appearing to be racing another vehicle, according to a Yakima police news release. An officer pursued, and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for suspect in Garfield Avenue shooting in Yakima
A 24-year-old Yakima man is being held on $150,000 bail after police said he shot a man multiple times Friday night. Yakima police were called to the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for an assault, and found a 42-year-old man had been shot, according to a probable cause affidavit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Environmental statement issued on Yakima County solar projects
Concerns about wildlife and water issues were the main topics addressed in an environmental impact statement issued Friday by state officials regarding two adjacent Yakima County solar projects. The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council released the statement late last week for the High Top and Ostrea solar projects proposed along...
Yakima Herald Republic
Union Gap open house for Yakima Valley job seekers set for Tuesday
WorkSource Yakima will have an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at its location in Union Gap. The free event is intended to connect individuals looking for work, skills training, or career counseling with available resources. WorkSource, located just south of Costco in Ahtanum Ridge Business Park at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for suspect in Zillah home-invasion robbery
A Tampico man charged in a Zillah home-invasion robbery is being held on $200,000 bail. Jason John Seabrook Moss, 45, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, a day after he was arrested by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. He has been charged with first-degree robbery,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shipping container shelters at Camp Hope offer safe housing for people with trauma
Designed with safety and privacy in mind, new shipping container shelters at Camp Hope in Yakima provide an alternative housing option for those who can’t stay in traditional emergency shelters, according to Camp Hope Director Mike Kay. “I think this will be a game-changer for folks,” he said Thursday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: For the sake of the 4th District, vote for Newhouse
To the editor — In response to Daniel Smith (Sept. 27 letters page) and others who want to dump Dan Newhouse, please consider this. No one was angrier or more offended than I was at his vote to impeach President Trump. However, he did not vote yea on the second impeachment vote.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County deputy prosecutor to head state bar association
A Yakima County deputy prosecuting attorney is the new president of the Washington State Bar Association. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Daniel D. Clark was sworn in by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Gonzàlez during the association’s Board of Governors meeting. Clark works in the prosecuting attorney’s Corporate...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County jail inmate accused of stabbing corrections officer with pencil
A Yakima County jail inmate is accused of stabbing a corrections officer in the neck with a pencil Friday. Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera, 25, was going to be transferred to Eastern State Hospital after being deemed incompetent to stand trial on second-degree malicious mischief and criminal trespass charges at the time of the incident.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Rickey's right about Newhouse — vote for White
To the editor — I agree with Martha Rickey: “(Dan) Newhouse ludicrously defines himself as a ‘strong conservative’ ... yet stays in lockstep with the RNC’s creepy anti-democratic maliciousness” (“Newhouse’s Jekyll and Hyde act wears thin,” YH-R of Sept. 28). It’s...
Comments / 0