Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot. The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies. Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Verlander and relievers Hunter Brown and...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Cowboys' winning formula; Baker Mayfield is broken; NFL's top 10 teams

As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are rounding into form, and we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders.
NFL
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick

The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Astros start season at home against the Phillies

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: MIL, PHI battling for final playoff spot

The 2022 MLB postseason field is all but set. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games. Here's where the...
MLB
FOX Sports

Twins play the White Sox looking to break road losing streak

Minnesota Twins (77-83, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (80-80, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -140, Twins +119; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

How Phillies turned things around, ended 11-year playoff drought

In the madness of the postgame celebration, Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins found each other. After the Phillies' 3-0 win on Monday in Houston clinched the franchise's first postseason berth since 2011, players, coaches and team personnel filed out onto the field at Minute Maid Park to congratulate one another. Most gave out handshakes, brief hugs and some words of affirmation and then moved toward the clubhouse for a champagne thunderstorm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers' 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Milwaukee’s no-hit bid provided at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Mariners host the Tigers in the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open the season at home against the Detroit Tigers. Seattle went 90-72...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Brewers start season at home against the Diamondbacks

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 186 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Brewers -105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Milwaukee went 95-67...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge crushes AL record, home run No. 62 in Game 161

There’s everybody else … and then there’s Aaron Judge. Judge broke a tie with Roger Maris and now owns the American League single-season home run record after crushing his 62nd homer of the year to left field on a 1-1 slider from Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
BRONX, NY

