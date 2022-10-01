Read full article on original website
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why Cooper Rush has been successful
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Giants vs. Packers game in London: Start time, how to watch live
The Green Bay Packers will face off against the New York Giants in the NFL's 32nd game in the United Kingdom this Sunday, Oct. 9.
Tony Romo pointed out the Patriots' blunder that led to their loss to the Packers
Tony Romo was on the call Sunday for the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and pointed out the coaching blunder that led to their loss.
John Harbaugh, Ravens Star Have To Be Separated After Loss
The Baltimore Ravens had a nightmare afternoon against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After taking a 20-3 lead late in the second quarter, Baltimore surrendered 20 unanswered points to lose 23-20 on a field goal by Tyler Bass on the final play of the game. Making matters worse, as Bass...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well
In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Posts Her Weekly Sideline Pic From Tampa Bay Game
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 last night. Chiefs owner's daughter, Gracie Hunt, was right there catching the action from the sideline... Waiting all day for Sunday Night! Let’s go CHIEFS!
Odell Beckham Jr. expresses interest in playing for Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 on the season, but its offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is averaging just
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Packers Fan News
A controversial debate is swirling on social media regarding Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field. On Sunday, many Packers veterans weren't happy with fans being too loud when Green Bay had the ball on offense. "Mind-blowing that Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari and others still have to tell the crowd...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bill Belichick throws headset to the ground in frustration after Romeo Doubs' near-touchdown
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick often gets angry, but rarely loses his cool. The latter occurred during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, as Belichick angrily threw his headset on the ground while talking to an official. Belichick's tantrum took place in the fourth quarter. With the game...
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Scoreboard: Week 6
College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season. ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 6. NEXT: American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 6.
Winners, losers from NFL Week 4: Saquon Barkley returns to stardom, Carson Wentz remains a problem
NFL Week 4 is drawing to a close with Sunday’s full slate of action providing tons of excitement. From a
