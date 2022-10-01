ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 23rd annual Heaven Can Wait 5K moves to Redmond High School

For those battling breast cancer, emotional support can be just as important as physical support. That’s what the 23rd annual Heaven Can Wait 5K aimed to provide on Sunday. The run and walk hosted by St. Charles Hospital cancer services began at 10:30 a.m. under sunny skies. “It’s been...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals

The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend Fall Festival brings out crowd to enjoy artwork, music, food, cider and more

It was the second day of the First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival in downtown Bend on Saturday. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a variety of activities and artwork in beautiful fall weather. It was a full day of music, food, drinking some cider, playing cornhole and spending time with friends and families. If you missed the fun, there's still a chance to take in the festival on Sunday. The last day starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon Cancer Bike Out provides a ride to remember

Mountain bikers took to the trails to pedal out cancer on Saturday. The Oregon Cancer Bike Out raises money for local non profits that treat and care for cancer patients, but for a group of riders it provided a path of remembrance. “My wife died a week and half ago...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery

A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend native debuting feature film on snowboarding at Tower Theatre

A local director is ready to debut his first feature film about the world of snowboarding. It’s called “Fleeting Time.”. Ben Ferguson spent the last few years traveling across the world. Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Martin and videographer Abby Reith got a chance to speak to him as...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Jewell Elementary celebrates solar panel installation

R. E. Jewell Elementary School in Bend celebrated the installations of its solar panels on Friday. “The school district adopted a new sustainability plan. We’re looking to increase our renewable capacity so that’s one really huge thing that that district is taking a step forward to try and increase our capacity,” said Jackie Mueller, district sustainability and energy specialist. “This is really thanks to funding with Blue Sky and Pacific Power.”
BEND, OR
kptv.com

FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deadline looms for developer of Bend gas station that neighbors oppose

The deadline is approaching for the developer looking to build a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Muprhy Road in southeast Bend. Hundreds of nearby homeowners have signed petitions, put up banners and even hired an attorney to fight the proposal. Months ago, the...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Hiker goes off course promoting rescue on South Sister

A hiker descending South Sister on Friday afternoon lost the trail and became disoriented prompting an air and ground rescue. According to Deputy Donny Patterson, Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was hiking alone with her dog when she inadvertently left the climbers trial.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok

He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
CULVER, OR

