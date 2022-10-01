Read full article on original website
▶️ 23rd annual Heaven Can Wait 5K moves to Redmond High School
For those battling breast cancer, emotional support can be just as important as physical support. That’s what the 23rd annual Heaven Can Wait 5K aimed to provide on Sunday. The run and walk hosted by St. Charles Hospital cancer services began at 10:30 a.m. under sunny skies. “It’s been...
▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals
The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
Bend Fall Festival brings out crowd to enjoy artwork, music, food, cider and more
It was the second day of the First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival in downtown Bend on Saturday. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a variety of activities and artwork in beautiful fall weather. It was a full day of music, food, drinking some cider, playing cornhole and spending time with friends and families. If you missed the fun, there's still a chance to take in the festival on Sunday. The last day starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
Oregon Cancer Bike Out provides a ride to remember
Mountain bikers took to the trails to pedal out cancer on Saturday. The Oregon Cancer Bike Out raises money for local non profits that treat and care for cancer patients, but for a group of riders it provided a path of remembrance. “My wife died a week and half ago...
Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery
A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Goats clear dry vegetation in Bend neighborhood to create defensible space
Scott Martin’s herd of goats clear out flammable vegetation for fire-wise clean-up efforts in Bend. “When they come out of the truck, they go straight off eatin’…” Martin said. The four-legged living lawnmowers were hard at work at The Parks at Broken Top near Cascade Middle...
▶️ Bend native debuting feature film on snowboarding at Tower Theatre
A local director is ready to debut his first feature film about the world of snowboarding. It’s called “Fleeting Time.”. Ben Ferguson spent the last few years traveling across the world. Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Martin and videographer Abby Reith got a chance to speak to him as...
▶️ Jewell Elementary celebrates solar panel installation
R. E. Jewell Elementary School in Bend celebrated the installations of its solar panels on Friday. “The school district adopted a new sustainability plan. We’re looking to increase our renewable capacity so that’s one really huge thing that that district is taking a step forward to try and increase our capacity,” said Jackie Mueller, district sustainability and energy specialist. “This is really thanks to funding with Blue Sky and Pacific Power.”
FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
▶️ Deadline looms for developer of Bend gas station that neighbors oppose
The deadline is approaching for the developer looking to build a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Muprhy Road in southeast Bend. Hundreds of nearby homeowners have signed petitions, put up banners and even hired an attorney to fight the proposal. Months ago, the...
Hiker goes off course promoting rescue on South Sister
A hiker descending South Sister on Friday afternoon lost the trail and became disoriented prompting an air and ground rescue. According to Deputy Donny Patterson, Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was hiking alone with her dog when she inadvertently left the climbers trial.
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire now 25% contained; Here’s the new day-by-day growth map
Efforts to stop the Cedar Creek Fire reached a milestone Thursday. The fire that started nearly two months ago is now 25% contained. You can watch the day-by-day growth of the fire from August 4 through September 29 in the player above. Here is the Thursday morning update from InciWeb.
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
▶️ Ambulance carrying critical patient collides with car in Bend intersection
An ambulance carrying a critical patient to St. Charles Medical Center collided with a car in a Bend intersection Thursday morning. Bend Police say the Klamath County ambulance was headed northbound on NE 27th Street at Highway 20 around 11:08 a.m. The ambulance initially stopped for a red light, but...
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition
Two Bend men were shot during a dispute at a northeast Bend residence late Saturday night and were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend, police said. The post Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition appeared first on KTVZ.
Girl swimming in river finds human bones, and then cops find more, Oregon police say
A teen girl found skeletal remains while swimming in an Oregon river this summer, authorities said. Now police are trying to identify the human remains. The remains were found on Aug. 27 in the Deschutes River in Bend and confirmed to be human by the medical examiner’s office, Bend police said in a Sept. 27 news release.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation
Central Oregon drug agents arrested two men, from Bend and La Pine, and seized a variety of drugs on Tuesday after a traffic stop by Warm Springs Tribal Police on Highway 26, officials said. The post Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
