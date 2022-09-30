ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bitcoins Now Account for 74% of Realized Cap

According to data provided by CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, Bitcoin accumulation has reached the highest level in seven years. Old coins now account for a whopping 74% of the realized market cap, which weighs each coin that is currently in circulation against the price at which that coin was transferred for the last time. This essentially means that coins that have remained unmoved for over six months now account for the lion’s share of the market cap.
Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction About Bitcoin

During a recent YouTube livestream, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson predicted that there would be more Bitcoin outside of the main chain than there is within the main chain five years from now. He believes that Bitcoin will be used by all sorts of decentralized applications, smart contracts and even...
Over 34,000 BTC Moved off Exchanges in Single Day, What This Implies for Bitcoin Price

Half Billion SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Past Week, but Burning Is Not as It Used To Be

LUNC Surging 52% Makes It Most Profitable Crypto of Week

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 3

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 1

South Korea’s Naver to Acquire Poshmark For $1.2 Billion

Naver Corp. will acquire Poshmark Inc. and all of its issued and outstanding shares for $17.90 in cash, or $1.2 billion. The deal, which represents a 15% premium on Poshmark’s closing stock price on October 3, 2022, is expected to close in Q1 of 2023 and is subject to approval by stockholders. Poshmark shares were up 13% on Tuesday morning before markets opened. The Korean internet company, which runs the country’s largest search engine and e-commerce platform, said the deal will help Poshmark develop its technological capabilities and expand its peer-to-peer resale platform across Asia and to new markets. For example, Poshmark will...
LUNC Suddenly Gains 5% in Minutes as Binance Burn Scheduled to Begin

Ethereum on Verge of Collapse as This Indicator Hits New Multimonth Low

Terra Classic Community Proposes Repeg Idea for USTC; How Far Will This Fly?

AlphaZ Launches Early Adopter Testing Campaign With $1,000 in Bonuses

AlphaZ starts closed beta testing: How to get “entry NFTs”?. First-ever derivatives trading platform on Ethereum’s L2: What is AlphaZ?. AlphaZ, a novel cryptocurrency platform that leverages an Ethereum-based Layer 2 solution on ZK-proofs for derivatives trading, unveiled the program of its closed testing campaign. AlphaZ starts...
XRP Drops 6%, David Gokhshtein Believes It Might Be "Super Undervalued"

Robert Kiyosaki Shares Ultimate Bitcoin Advice While Harshly Criticizing Fed

Bestselling business writer and financial markets expert Robert Kiyosaki has once again shared his thoughts on Bitcoin and some other assets, drawing on his harsh criticism of the Fed. According to Kiyosaki, the Fed is screwed and will continue to raise rates, which will cause commodity assets and Bitcoin to...
Arbitrum (ARBI) Token Might Be Airdropped to These Crypto Holders

Arbitrum, a dominant Ethereum-based second-layer network on Optimistic Rollups, is on the eve of its much-anticipated token distribution. It looks like getting the ARBI token will not be an easy task. Odyssey, transactions, Discord: Unofficial checklist for Arbitrum's airdrop. Arbitrum, a L2 scalability protocol on top of Ethereum (ETH), will...
