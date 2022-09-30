Read full article on original website
Bauma debut for Sany mini excavator
Sany will be presenting its entire portfolio currently available in Europe at Bauma 2022, as well as a number of machines that will be on sale next year, including the electrically driven SY19E mini excavator. The machine is equipped with battery power that is said to last for an entire...
LGMG N.A. adds two directors
LGMG North America has named Rick Quick as itsnew director of product support and John Hofmeyer as director of sales and marketing. Quick joins LGMG N.A. with 25 years of experience in the equipment industry including product support leadership roles with more than 18 companies. His experience while working for OEMs has included assisting dealerships to enhance their parts and service growth, establishing training programs for technicians and developing aftersales CRM tools to improve day-to-day tracking of issues and provide solutions.
'Putin's £100million superyacht Graceful is renamed Killer Whale and spotted off the coast of Estonia escorted by armed Russian Coast Guard vessel'
Vladimir Putin's second-largest superyacht, valued at £100million, has escaped sanctions and was recently spotted off the coast of Estonia under a new name, according to a report. The dictator's plaything, the 267-foot Graceful, is now sailing under the name of Kosatka (Russian for 'killer whale'), according to Forbes, who...
Rotating telehandlers in North America
“Contractors are starting to understand the dynamic uses that rotating telehandlers can provide,” says Gary Weisman, COO of Magni Telescopic Handlers. “From the rental company perspective, a rotating telehandler has many advantages over a mobile crane, [including] small footprints, ease of transportation, high capacities and numerous attachments that lend the machine’s increased flexibility.”
Consumer Savings Shrink to 2008 Lows
The American consumer is accumulating less money each month and tapping into their savings to pay for basic necessities and bills such as utilties, adding to fears of a recession. The personal savings rate in the U.S. for August was down to 3.5%, which is flat compared to July's rate,...
U.S. keeps losing antitrust court battles but few expect pullback
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has been hit with four painful losses at antitrust trials recently but legal experts do not expect the Biden administration's regulators to slow efforts to make American business more competitive.
Rail union negotiates more terms; some Virginia workers still disappointed
Rail workers in a union with Virginia members reached a second tentative agreement with railroad corporations days ahead of another planned strike, though some members said they are still not happy with the new terms. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19, or IAM District 19, rejected...
