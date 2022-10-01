Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car
Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
Citroen releases new electric car made of recycled material
Citroen has unveiled a new battery electric concept car made from recycled materials to cut its carbon footprint and manufacturing costs.The French carmaker says the new model - named “oli” and pronounced all-e, for all-electric - will help make electric vehicles more accessible and practical for families.In a video shared by Citroen, the vehicle looks rather unconventional, featuring a boxy silhouette and vertical windshield.The “oli” weighs around 1,000 kg, has a top speed of 110kmh and can be recharged to 80 per cent in less than half an hour.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Groundbreaking all-electric plane takes first flightComedian Jack Barry on why monogamy is outdatedGroundbreaking all-electric plane takes first flight
topgear.com
Audi will reveal 'surprise' EVs in its all-electric future range
But don't worry, there'll always be a place for an estate: "Audi stands for Avant," R&D boss tells TG. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Audi is pushing ahead with electric cars, and after 2026 will launch nothing with an engine. But the firm's head of R&D Oliver Hoffmann says there will be some unconventional cars among the EVs.
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
conceptcarz.com
TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory
• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year
Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
From Mild Hybrids To Full Electric: What Is An Electrified Car?
When talk of electric cars first started, things were simple - if someone spoke of an electric car, you knew it was silent, quick, efficient, and good for the environment, broadly speaking. But lately, manufacturers are making pledges towards to the future, and the waters are being muddied with all sorts of terminology. The biggest commonality you'll find is that they are beginning to refer to their model lineups being electrified, not electric, by certain dates. It's easy to think they mean they'll be going fully electric, but the term 'electrified' actually applies to a far broader classification of vehicles, including mild-hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid battery electric, and even hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
conceptcarz.com
Volta Trucks and DB Schenker complete first on-road test phase of the full-electric Volta Zero
Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider and DB Schenker, one of the world's leading logistics service providers and the leader in European land transport, have together completed the first on-road test phase of the full-electric Volta Zero in Europe. For the first time, a Design Verification prototype Volta Zero operated on roads and in real distribution environments in Paris.
theevreport.com
Scania: Collaboration across industries to enable electrified heavy transport
SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden – A new heavy battery electric truck has started to operate on the roads in Mälardalen region, Sweden. The electric truck is one of the first of its kind and can handle loads up to 64 tonnes. It is Scania, transport- and machinery service company Foria, and recycling- and environment company Rang-Sells that has made this possible. The electric truck is a part of REEL-project.
electrek.co
BYD sold 161% more EVs in China than same time last year, entering new markets with growth momentum
Chinese automaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) continues to stake its case for worldwide attention as it reports tremendous year-over-year EV sales growth for yet another consecutive month. When looking at the company’s growth since 2020 and its recent expansion into new markets outside of China, BYD should be on your radar as a contender to become a globally recognized EV brand.
electrek.co
Check out BLUETTI’s newest solar energy storage technology, including the new EP600 portable power station
Fresh out of the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, BLUETTI Power Inc continues to demonstrate why it’s the name to beat in portable and solar energy solutions. Although there is a whole arsenal of products for you to choose from, its BLUETTI’s latest three that have truly set a new standard for the energy storage solutions industry. This includes the BLUETTI AC500 + B300 combo, the ultra-portable EB3A power station, and the brand new EP600 station, which can power most home appliances.
industrytoday.com
Ben Buchele Launches Water-Cooled Motors
Ben Buchele has unveiled a new range of stainless steel, water-cooled, induction motors for use in confined spaces and cleanrooms. Nürnberg, Germany-based Ben Buchele Elektromotorenwerke GmbH has unveiled a new range of stainless steel, water-cooled, induction motors for use in confined spaces and cleanrooms. They are available globally in 0.75 to 300 kW capacity.
9 solar inverters to save energy costs and reduce carbon footprints
Save money on electricity bills and protect the environment.
Nissan continues focus on advanced manufacturing with North American leadership change
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Nissan is making a senior leadership change to its North American manufacturing team. This appointment drives the company closer to its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030, and commitment to building factories of the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005809/en/ Brian Crockett, currently senior director, Smyrna Plant Operations, is promoted to vice president, Manufacturing, Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. In this role, Crockett will be responsible for plant operations of Nissan’s largest vehicle assembly plant in the U.S., including oversight of productivity, quality, safety and sustainability efforts. (Photo: Business Wire)
Faurecia gets 213 million euros from the EU to develop hydrogen tanks
Oct 3 (Reuters) - France's Faurecia (EPED.PA) said its project to develop a new generations of hydrogen tanks was granted 213 million euros ($209 million) of support from the European Commission as part of the Hydrogen IPCEI programme.
US News and World Report
Siemens Gamesa to Cut 2,900 Jobs as Part of Its Turnaround
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa plans to cut 2,900 jobs, mostly in Europe, as part of a plan to return to profitability, it said in a statement on Thursday. Two sources had told Reuters in August that the world's largest producer of offshore turbines was considering cutting...
getnews.info
UF-TOOLS Launching A Revolutionary 36-in-1 Wholesale Screwdriver
UF-TOOLS, a precision tools manufacturer by Youfu Group, launches a screwdriver set that aids mobile repair. A Wholesale precision tools manufacturer, UF-TOOLS, introduced a phone repair kit different from traditional screwdriver kits. It consists of a highly transparent outer box with a flip-cover design. The box is sealed with magnetic covers, which are easier to open and close—many options to choose from, which ensures variety and help in all sorts of repairs. The electrical device includes a knob switch that prevents the wrong operations. The container has excellent thoughts to make it easier to pick and place.
insideevs.com
Autel Energy Presents EV 101: Charging and Battery Basics
If you’re considering an EV or plug-in hybrid, you must also consider how you’ll keep your new vehicle’s batteries charged. You’ll need a home charger that fits the capabilities of your new EV and your driving routine. Note: If any of the topics and terms mentioned...
